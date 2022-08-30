"Just got off the phone with Joe. He said he's never met you" - Fan shares screenshot of hilarious Twitter thread where Tito Ortiz was trying to convince him that he knows Joe Rogan

UFC legend Tito Ortiz has been the subject of a hilarious Twitter thread in which the former light heavyweight champion has had to try and prove that he knows Joe Rogan.

Making his UFC debut in 1997 at UFC 13, Ortiz is a true veteran of the sport. The 47-year-old won the light heavyweight strap back in 2000, defeating Wanderlei Silva for the vacant title. Ortiz initially set an impressive defensive record at LHW, defending his title successfully on five separate occasions before eventually losing out to Randy Couture.

The Twitter exchange started after Ortiz posted a clip from Joe Rogan's podcast, in which Rogan discussed American politics. He agreed with the UFC commentator's point but was then told by a fan that "He don't know you little bro."

"Tito Ortiz trying to prove to me that he knows Joe Rogan"

Super Fan🇮🇪 @McGregorRousey Tito Ortiz trying to prove to me that he knows Joe Rogan Tito Ortiz trying to prove to me that he knows Joe Rogan https://t.co/wE9A7fLTBp

The 47-year-old responded to the fan, referring back to his UFC debut date, May 30th 1997, where he first met Joe Rogan in a post-fight interview. The fan hilariously asked for a source, where Ortiz responded with UFC 13.

Twitter user @McGregorRousey then pretended he'd spoken to Joe Rogan on the phone, stating he had never heard of Tito Ortiz. The former light heavyweight champion responded again, adding a video of his actual interview with Rogan and a Reddit thread link.

The final exchange was @McGregorRousey hilariously telling Ortiz that he had edited the video and it was clearly a fake.

Tito Ortiz interested in making a switch to professional wrestling

UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz recently stated that he is open to the idea of working a few matches as a professional wrestler.

Since retiring from MMA back in 2019, the 47-year-old is still regularly pictured training in the gym. Ortiz's last MMA bout was against a former WWE wrestler, Alberto Del Rio, defeating the former WWE Champion via submission in the first round.

Although Ortiz has never had a pro wrestling match himself, he appeared in wrestling promotion TNA/IMPACT in both 2006 and 2013.

Speaking to Insight with Chris Van Vliet, 'The Huntington Beach Bad Boy' revealed it could be fun to give professional wrestling a try:

"I would like to do some matches. I think I have what it takes. It would take a lot of hard work, I get it, but it'd be fun. It's a lot of training, but I did it. I did the two weeks, training twice a day. I put myself through it and it was hard, but it was like being in college wrestling again. My body is subdued, no problem at all. I had no pain. After I was done, I thought I'd have neck problems, I've had four neck surgeries, but I didn't have any problems. It was good."

Catch the full interview here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Cunningham