Fan tells Charles Oliveira he can "never be a true champion" until he avenges "this defeat," 'Do Bronx' responds

Former UFC lightweight kingpin Charles Oliveira was recently told by a fan that Oliveira would never be a real champ unless he exacts revenge for a previous loss. This narrative has prompted a reaction from 'do Bronx' himself.

After amassing a record of 12 back-to-back wins in his professional career, Oliveira entered the UFC in 2010. In his promotional debut, the Brazilian submitted Darren Elkins in 41 seconds and just six weeks later he submitted Efrain Escudero.

'Do Bronx' a touted prospect, wanted to move up the ranks fast, and in his third fight scheduled for UFC 124, Oliveira locked horns with Jim Miller and lost via first-round kneebar submission. This was the first time that the Brazilian tasted defeat in his books.

In 2018, Miller and Oliveira met in a rematch, and this time 'do Bronx' submitted him with a rear-naked choke in round 1 thereby avenging his 2010 loss.

Recently, UFC Canada on X, posted a video of the first bout between Miller and Oliveira.

The clip caught the attention of 'do Bronx' who first commented:

"Oh no"

Meanwhile, a fan who did not know that the Brazilian has already avenged the loss, commented:

"You can never be a true champion until you avenge this defeat 😄"

To which, Oliveira, the former UFC lightweight kingpin replied and also acknowledged:

"I did. But J. Miller taught me a lesson in our first fight. Part of the game"

Check out the fan's comment and Charles Oliveira's reply below:

The fan's comment and Charles Oliveira's reply [Screenshot courtesy: @UFC_CA on X]

The same fan after learning that 'do Bronx' beat Miller in the 2018 rematch, commented:

"Just watched it back, champ. Incredible 👏"

When Charles Oliveira opened up about the first loss of his professional career

Ahead of Charles Oliveira's second outing with Jim Miller, Oliviera appeared in an interview with MMA Fighting and disclosed that he has always desired to face the champs and that he is in the UFC to compete against the best.

Speaking about his 2010 loss to Miller, 'Do Bronx' disclosed the part experience played in both the contest and his defeat:

"I think the only thing that happened when I fought Jim Miller is that I was a just kid, he had way more experience. I was winning the fight, landing punches and trying to get 10 submissions at the same time, and Jim Miller went for one attack only, a kneebar, and got it. His experience made the difference.” [H/t: MMA Fighting]

