"Fancy a spar or spa?" - PFL fighter and OF star Sammy-Jo Luxton asks Twitter to choose between 'fire' outfit and boxing combo, fans react

Martial artist and OnlyF**s model Sammy-Jo Luxton asked her fans to make a tough choice and they gladly obliged. Luxton has a good resume in Muay Thai. However, her fan base exploded when she became an OnlyF**s model.

Recently, the 23-year-old posted a photo of her wearing a stunning black dress alongside a clip of her landing an excellent combo in a boxing match. She asked fans to choose between the two.

“What’s better… the outfit or the combo?”

Most of the fans liked both the combo and the dress and here are some of the fan reactions that caught the eye.

@Leejenner1991 commented:

"Fancy a spar or spa?"

“Both are pretty fire, those hands tho” - @Rob_Amendola

“The boxing gear looked sexier on you” - @Chadhogan

@JhustLeftarm thought that she had better technique than ‘The Bronze Bomber’ and commented:

“Already technically better than Wilder”

“I could fall in love for either to be fair” - @whothefox

“Idk give me an easier question” - @theblur69ats

@Marcusflawless found a middle ground and tweeted the following in response.

“Combo’s sick!! But you look so good in that outfit” - @EberAntonio1

“Outfit looks great, but them hands are wicked” - @Dman33333

“The outfit. The combo didn’t even rock her” - @DynastyRexx

“Stfu we’re not buying the only fans” - @Ashwoody_93

Sammy-Jo Luxton wants to be a world champion in three separate sports

Sammy-Jo Luxton’s popularity as an OnlyF**s model often overshadows her combat skills. Luxton is a lifelong Muay Thai practitioner and has a 65-5-1 record in the sport as an amateur. However, she gained a wider fan base after fighting on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers a few months ago.

Currently, Sammy-Jo Luxton is signed with the Professional Fighters League (PFL), a growing MMA organization that is rapidly expanding its operations in the regional circuits and recently launched its Europe chapter. Luxton will make her PFL and professional MMA debut on September 30 and she has far bigger ambitions than many fighters.

Luxton told the Daily Mail that she wants to be a world champion in boxing, MMA, and Muay Thai. While she has proven her worth in Muay Thai by winning the WBC Muay Thai Under 18 title, she is relatively new to MMA and boxing. A lot of her success in MMA will depend on catching up with her grappling skills.