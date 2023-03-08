Floyd Mayweather boasts of "16-minute heist" in Aaron Chalmers snoozefest

Floyd Mayweather seems to be enjoying life after his most recent bout against Aaron Chalmers.

In a rather boring exhibition bout, Mayweather took on reality TV star and former MMA fighter Aaron Chalmers last month. 'Money' toyed around with Chalmers, dominating him for the majority of their eight-round exhibition. Furthermore, the bout turned out to be an overall failure as the event was seemingly ditched by the fans.

However, Floyd Mayweather does not seem to be affected by it all that much. In a recent Instagram post, 'Money' took a dig at the people who criticized his exhibition against Aaron Chalmers and called the bout a "16-minute heist".

While suggesting that the "greenprint" is to constantly make money, Mayweather said:

"Sitting back with no bumps, bruises, scars, or head trauma from that 16-minute heist with no mask in London. The GREENPRINT is to constantly make money & stack money. Get yourself a business and stay out of other people’s business. Stay in your lane."

Floyd Mayweather slammed by former boxer for disrespecting the sport

'Money' has been criticized by Audley Harrison for his recent exhibition fights. Over the past few years, the entire landscape of the sport of boxing has changed. With former fighters like Mayweather having returned to exhibition fights which are more like sparring sessions, a new wave of influencer boxers has also impacted the sport.

While younger audiences tend to enjoy it, that is not the case with former boxer Audley Harrison. In a recent interview with MegaCasino, Harrison slammed Floyd Mayweather for his recent exhibition contests and also took a jibe at Misfits Boxing, the promotion created by KSI last year. He stated:

“What I am mad about is these Misfits boxing events or Floyd Mayweather’s card; if you’re going to box, commit to it, have a proper trainer and not a pad man, and then I am all for it. You’re not going to lose your life, number one, and you’re not going to disrespect the sport. A lot of these guys want to give it a shot and they are not putting in the work they need to, so therefore the end product doesn’t look good.”

