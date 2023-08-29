Fans amused by Paige VanZant 's "dirty feet" in new intimate snap with husband Austin Vanderford

Paige VanZant is undoubtedly one of MMA's most well-known female entities, thanks to her time in the UFC and widespread social media presence.

'12 Gauge' recently set the internet on fire with her latest social media post. The former UFC star took to Instagram to upload pictures with her husband, Austin Vanderford.

While fans were undoubtedly impressed by VanZant's looks, many hilariously pointed out that she had her unwashed feet out in the open in the pictures. Fans flocked to the Instagram post, uploaded to her official backup account @paigevanzant_exclusive, to make their thoughts known.

One fan pointed out:

"Them feet, lmaooo."

Another fan jokingly wrote:

"Ma'am, this is a 4-course meal."

One user praised Austin Vanderford and wrote:

"That's a lucky man right there!"

Another user pointed out VanZant's soles and wrote:

"The feet are black, I don't go there."

One fan commented:

"You could have at least cleaned the bottom of your feet."

Another fan praised Paige Vanzant and Austin Vanderford's relationship and wrote:

"Relationship goals."

One user asked '12 Gauge' to wash her feet, stating:

"Clean your dirty feet."

Another user wrote:

"Your feet are always dirty."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @paigevanzant_exclusive on Instagram

Who is Paige VanZant married to? A look at Bellator star Austin Vanderford

In December 2013, Paige VanZant became one of 11 women signed by the UFC for its newly formed women's strawweight division. The then-promising fighter competed in the UFC's strawweight and flyweight divisions from 2013 to 2020.

In September 2018, VanZant married Bellator middleweight contender Austin Vanderford. The couple reportedly met through former UFC contender Chael Sonnen in 2017 and tied the knot after just a year of courtship.

Vanderford is a American Top Team (ATT) gym member and is a two-time NAIA All-American Wrestler for Southern Oregon University. He made his professional MMA debut in 2017.

After his professional debut, Austin Vanderford went on an impressive 11-fight win streak, which Gegard Mousasi ultimately broke via first-round TKO in a middleweight title fight at Bellator 275. Aaron Jeffery handed him another TKO loss at Bellator 284. His professional MMA record currently stands at 11-2.

Meanwhile, Paige VanZant had a professional MMA record of 8-5 before leaving the UFC. The 29-year-old then signed with BKFC in August 2020, where she competed twice and came up short on both outings. VanZant last fought Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19 in July 2021.