"Usman is in for a long night" - Fans in awe after Leon Edwards exhibits lightning-quick slicing elbows ahead of rematch against Kamaru Usman

Leon Edwards is looking extremely sharp ahead of his welterweight title showdown against defending champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 this Saturday. 'Rocky' recently shared a video on Instagram where he is seen cracking the pads and demonstrating some lightning-quick slicing elbows in the gym.

Watch the video below:

Fans were seemingly in awe of Leon Edwards' swift hands and incredible power. While some users commended the Englishman for his sharp striking, others expressed optimism over his chances against 'The Nigerian Nightmare' on Saturday night.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Edwards' Instagram video

Usman and Edwards will meet in a rematch from their first battle in December 2015 when 'The Nigerian Nightmare' outpointed the Brit for a win. This time, however, the pair will clash with Usman's 170lbs title on the line.

Can Leon Edwards pull off an upset against Kamaru Usman at UFC 278?

Leon Edwards will enter UFC 278 this Saturday on the back of a 10-fight unbeaten streak (1 NC). The Brit will be in his first UFC title bout this Saturday and will be determined to capitalize on the opportunity that stands before him.

Edwards is a sizeable underdog heading into his matchup and hasn't faced the level of opposition that Usman has dispatched during his reign as welterweight champion. However, the Englishman has made tremendous improvements in his overall game since his first meeting with Usman.

Watch Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards 1 full fight below:

Known for his diverse striking and ever-evolving grappling, Edwards definitely has the tools to get his hands raised on Saturday. The Brit can utilize a combination of his reach and range to match the Nigerian-American on the feet.

'Rocky' has also made immense improvements to his ground game and is very capable of fighting out of difficult positions.

However, it will be a tough challenge for Edwards as both fighters have improved tremendously over the years. Usman has looked nearly unstoppable since capturing the welterweight gold in early 2019. Along with utilizing his strong wrestling base, the champion has also demonstrated his ability to finish his opponents on the feet.

According to popular sportsbooks, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is also favored to retain the title as he makes his sixth title defense. As of writing this, Bovada sportsbook has listed 'The Nigerian Nightmare' as a -300 favorite against 'Rocky', who comes back as a +230.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat