Fans in awe of how Nong-O Hama dissected Saemapetch in their world title fight

When you talk about legends of the sport of Muay Thai today, you cannot exclude the name Nong-O Hama. The dominant ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion is right up there with modern-day greats like Saenchai and Buakaw.

The Sakon Nakhon native is a world champion in multiple weight classes. In his legendary career, Nong-O has won three Lumpinee Stadium world titles, two Thailand national titles, one Rajadamnern Stadium title, and a ONE world title. He is currently on a 10-fight unbeaten streak, with his last five coming by way of knockout.

One of Nong-O Hama's finest showings of greatness was when he defended his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai throne against the ferocious Saemapetch Fairtex back in 2019.

It was quite the intense battle and Nong-O ended the night with a swift right cross in the fourth round:

Fans expressed their analysis and admiration in the comment section:

Comments on Nong-O Hama vs. Saemapetch Fairtex

One fan praised Nong-O Hama by pointing out Saemapetch's greatness:

"Saemapetch is no joke. The fact Nong O was so easily able to demolish him is what makes him such a scary opponent"

Another echoed that sentiment:

"Samapetch is a killer. A real beast at this point of time in the One FC roster. It's extremely impressive Nong O won by KO. This is like 2 heroes in an action movie facing off each other. A Hulk vs Superman kinda fight. These 2 are extremely skilled and one of those fights where you get what you paid for. High level Muay Thai exchanges from both."

One commenter provided a detailed analysis of the world champion's dismantling of his challenger:

"Nong-O pays attention to the small details in his opponents guard, rhythm and habits of throwing certain hits. That can be seen towards the end of the fight when he selectively hit his opponent, broke his posture and penetrated his guard."

Nong-O will defend his world title for an eighth straight time at ONE Fight Night 9 against former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

ONE Fight Night 9 will take place on April 21 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will be available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes