Fans don't believe the legitimacy of Conor McGregor's latest grappling video after he seems to be much leaner while dominating a smaller man: "It doesn’t make any sense. In every video, he’s in different shape"

Conor McGregor has recently been sharing videos from training/sparring sessions, which has led to an increase in speculation surrounding his potential return to the octagon. The Irishman has now shared a video from a grappling session where he can be seen dominating a smaller individual on the mat.

Although McGregor's jiu-jitsu game seems impressive in the video, fans aren't sure what to make of it as they aren't completely convinced regarding the legitimacy of the clip being a recent one.

Most fans pointed out that McGregor's physique in the video is much leaner than his current physique.

Some claimed that the footage could be from the Irishman's fight camp ahead of his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. Others also jibed at McGregor for rolling with a smaller individual.

"Bruuvv it doesn't make any sense. In every video he's in different shape."

Conor McGregor set to compete as a welterweight moving forward

Although the timeline for Conor McGregor's UFC return is unknown, the Irishman is expected to step inside the cage sometime next year. The former UFC double champion is currently busy shooting for a movie called Road House, where he'll be seen sharing the screen with popular American actor Jake Gyllenhall.

In a recent tweet, McGregor confirmed that he will be competing as a welterweight moving forward.

The 34-year-old previously claimed that he'd like to compete for the 170lbs title in a bid to become the only fighter to have won world titles in three divisions. However, it is unlikely that McGregor will be afforded a title shot upon his return.

The Irishman suffered back-to-back stoppage defeats last year and must get back to winning ways before thinking about a title shot. McGregor's record at welterweight, however, is much better compared to his record at 155lbs.

The Irishman is 2-1 in the 170lbs division, having picked up wins over Nate Diaz and Donald Cerrone.

His only loss in the division came against Diaz as well.

