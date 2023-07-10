Fans blame Donald Trump's 'Trump effect' for Mexican fighters losing at UFC 290 - "Just another Brick in the wall"

MMA Twitter thinks Donald Trump's presence had a negative impact on Mexican fighters at UFC 290.

The former US president was one of the celebrity attendees at the International Fight Week headliner and graced the T-Mobile Arena's VIP stands through the majority of the main card.

The UFC has been attempting to win over the Mexican fan base for a long time. The emergence of fighters like Brandon Moreno, Alexa Grasso and Yair Rodriguez seemed like a perfect opportunity for the organization to attract the Mexican fanbase.

As a result, UFC 290 pay-per-view event was headlined by main and co-main event fights featuring Mexican fighters. Interim champion Yair Rodriguez attempted to unify the featherweight title by defeating champion Alexander Volkanovski in the main event. Meanwhile, Brandon Moreno attempted the first defence of his UFC flyweight title against Alexandre Pantoja in the co-main event.

However, both champions and two other Mexican fighters on the card lost at the event as a huge Mexican crowd watched the action live at the T-Mobile Arena.

Twitter handle @WheresYourKidAt joked that Donald Trump's presence affected the Mexican fighters' performances at UFC 290 and caused all of them to suffer defeat.

Donald Trump is known for the strong opinions on American immigration policy, as his presidential term also showed.

The Trump Effect Brandon Moreno- LOSTYair Rodriguez- LOSTYazmin Jauregui- LOSTEdgar Chairez- LOSTThe Trump Effect Brandon Moreno 🇲🇽 - LOSTYair Rodriguez 🇲🇽 - LOSTYazmin Jauregui 🇲🇽 - LOSTEdgar Chairez 🇲🇽 - LOSTThe Trump Effect 🇺🇸 https://t.co/GVY4JpYah0

Therefore it was no wonder that MMA Twitter jumped at the hilarious take on Donald Trump's effect on Mexican fighters. Here are some of the fan reactions to the 'Trump Effect':

"It's all just another Brick in the wall," @woodlandmadman tweeted.

@Neo81572344 wrote:

"This is the funniest tweet out of this event."

@Aphorim does not think that Yair Rodriguez and Brandon Moreno do not belong in the higher echelons:

"None of them are elite."

"Only Jesus can't lose against Trump," MetaFight wrote.

@IamLiv859 could not contain his laughter as the fun quotient of the 'Trump Effect' was too much for them:

"I'm crying [followed by laughing emojis]."

@gABBERWOCKY associated the Mexican fighters' losing streak with the lackluster performance of Conor McGregor's team at TUF 31:

"Conor as coaching them also"

@tomwright050897 was glad that at least someone was spared from the Donald Trump effect and stated:

"Thank god Alexa [Grasso] was spared from this card."

@2sickwitdastick wrote:

"They're [Mexican people] are not sending their best."

"Yeah, paid them off. That's the Trump effect," @Shauniosus made a dark joke, wondering if Donald Trump used his influence and riches for the outcome!

@JosephCanavan80 drew attention to the fact that Trump also lost in the previous election and tweeted:

"Trump: lost"

Donald Trump spotted at Red Rock casino hours before UFC 290

Hours before the UFC 290 main card kicked off, Donald Trump was spotted at the Red Rock casino with UFC president Dana White. Trump is known for being friends with several prominent MMA personalities like Dana White, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

Steve Will Do It @stevewilldoit Always nice to run into the next president of the United States at my favorite casino @redrockcasino MOST people are afraid to publicly support Donald trump. I am not that guy. Always nice to run into the next president of the United States at my favorite casino @redrockcasino MOST people are afraid to publicly support Donald trump. I am not that guy. https://t.co/G40SJtz4uz

UFC 290 was not the first time that the former president has attended. In the past, Trump was in the VIP stands at the UFC 264 and UFC 287 events as well.

