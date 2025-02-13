Fans boil over as Joe Rogan lands another blow on alleged Congressional corruption in USA: "You make $180,000 a year and you're worth $30 million"

Joe Rogan has taken a major shot at the alleged Congressional corruption in the United States of America. Netizens chimed in with intense reactions, with many lending their support to the podcaster's assessment.

The U.S. Congress is America's federal government's legislative arm. As such, congresspersons are known to wield considerable influence in the political realm and beyond in the nation. That section of the government, being as powerful as it is, has often faced allegations of misusing its mammoth power. The congressmen/congresswomen being accused of corruption is commonplace.

In episode #2271 of his JRE (Joe Rogan Experience) podcast a few days back, Rogan hosted gold miner John Reeves. The duo notably discussed various topics, including the belief that most people allegedly enter politics to make money.

Reeves claimed most politicians first go all out to get elected and then immediately prioritize working on getting re-elected rather than serving the public. Joe Rogan seemingly concurred and questioned most congresspersons' respective high net worths:

"When you look at the amount of money some of those Congress people are worth -- and you're like, 'You tell me how. You tell me how you make $180,000 a year and you're worth $30 million. You tell me how. You tell me how.' There's -- I can't find a way that makes any sense."

Check out Rogan's comments below:

Watch the podcast episode below (*comments at 35:44):

A number of netizens appeared to agree with Joe Rogan's breakdown of the alleged corruption. One X user specifically addressed the numbers Rogan mentioned and highlighted the question about how a congressperson, earning $180k annually, is worth $30 million.

Another X user tweeted:

"Corruption at its worst."

A netizen made an allusion to the belief that many prominent politicians engage in activities like insider trading, illegally manipulating the stock market to massively boost their wealth.

One commenter wrote:

"Absolutely astonishing yearly income"

An observer alluded to the system entailing that government employees ought to serve the public. Insinuating that they were instead serving their own bank accounts by deceiving the public, the user wrote:

"It's funny how their 'public service' seems to serve their bank accounts more than the public"

Multiple commenters called for the Elon Musk-helmed D.O.G.E. (Department of Government Efficiency) to look into the same:

"Time for @DOGE to investigate"

Another fan similarly wrote:

"Can @DOGE check on that?"

Check out the screenshots of a few reactions below:

Screenshots of tweets

Joe Rogan previously highlighted alleged corruption in the United States government

In JRE's episode #2248 in December 2024, Joe Rogan hosted Michael Waddell, an outdoor enthusiast and hunter. Waddell spoke about alleged political corruption, citing a senator supposedly making $50k-$100k annually but being worth $10 million.

Furthermore, Rogan discussed veteran Democratic Party politician Nancy Pelosi, who's time and again been accused of insider trading and illegally accumulating significant wealth. Implying that it was a case of blatant corruption in the U.S. government, the UFC commentator said:

"It's like, so transparent, and it's right in front of your face, like the Nancy Pelosi situation. She's never made more than $175,000 a year. She's worth a hundred and something million dollars ... It's corruption."

Watch Rogan discuss the topic below (2:31:39):

