Fans clamor for Danielle Kelly to release instructional videos

Fans are clamoring for Brazilian jiu-jitsu lessons from none other than American grappler Danielle Kelly.

Beginners and pro-athletes alike would pay top dollar to learn from one of the best female grapplers in the world. They made their sentiments known this week after Kelly prompted her fans on Instagram with the question:

“Would you get a D Kelly instructional? 👀”

The post immediately went viral online and reached some very high-level athletes around the globe, including PFL superstar Amanda Leve.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Uploading comprehensive instructional videos online would be the first step to boosting BJJ up to a whole new level. Kelly already has the pull and enough followers to make this into a successful business venture.

She’s got the patience, skills, and teaching ability to make this project work and influence a new generation of athletes, whether they’re beginners or advanced jiu-jitsu practitioners. In addition, it’s Kelly's dream to help people, especially women, regain their confidence and self-worth so that they can reach their full potential.

To be able to achieve that by using her platform as the first-ever ONE women’s submission grappler, would definitely be a dream come true. Especially now that she is at the heels of fighting for her own title soon.

After dominating her last three opponents in ONE Championship, there’s nothing left for Kelly to do than to defeat a high-level grappler for a possible ONE atomweight submission grappling world title. Some potential foes include former rivals Tammi Musumeci and Jessica Khan.

Nothing, as of yet, has been set into stone, but Danielle Kelly is ready for any potential matches headed her way.

