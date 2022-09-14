"Bisping's kryptonite is DC’s eye pokes" - Fans come up with side-splitting reactions while picking which UFC commentator would win in a brawl

Who would win if every UFC commentator got into a free-for-all?

That's exactly what a Reddit thread is trying to know the answer to. In Reddit's dedicated UFC subsection, a user who goes by u/ConnorLovesPepsi, posed the question, "All the UFC commentators just got into a brawl, who you got?"

The contenders are as follows: Daniel Cormier, Michael Bisping, Joe Rogan, Jon Anik, Paul Felder, and Brendan Fitzgerald.

Needless to say, some UFC commentators are better suited to fighting than others. Cormier and Bisping are former UFC world champions, while Felder is a former top lightweight contender.

It's also no secret that Rogan is a combat athlete in his own right. That leaves Anik and Fitzgerald at the bottom of the totem pole.

Assessing each commentator's martial arts expererince, one Reddit user shared his personal rankings.

Meanwhile, others pointed out that Anik and Fitzgerald are at a severe disadvantage. One even suggested that Anik should be allowed to weild a weapon to give him a chance.

Another commenter suggested that Cormier would be a terrible matchup for Bisping. That's because 'The Count' famously won the championship with only one working eye, while 'DC' is quite notorious for his eyepokes.

Daniel Cormier lauds fellow UFC commentator

Former UFC double-champ Daniel Cormier has heaped praise on UFC commentator Joe Rogan for asking Khamzat Chimaev the "hard questions."

Chimaev received backlash for missing weight by a whopping 7.5 pounds ahead of his scheduled welterweight bout against Nate Diaz at UFC 279. 'Borz' ultimately faced and defeated Kevin Holland in a catchweight bout.

After the fight, Rogan asked Chimaev about his weight mismanagement issues. The Chechen-born Swede tried to shut the conversation down by saying, "I don't care about that now." But the UFC commentator insisted that it was an important question and finally got a proper response from Chimaev.

Moments after the event, Cormier posted a YouTube reaction video and had this to say:

"I wanna know a little bit more about the weight cut issue. In the octagon, he said that the official pulled the plug on him night before. He was closer than 7.5 pounds. I love that Joe Rogan asked him the hard questions. He tried to avoid it. I don't wanna talk about this. Joe goes, 'No, you have to talk about it'... I love that Joe held his foot to the fire a little bit."

Watch Daniel Cormier's UFC 279 reaction video below:

