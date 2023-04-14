Fans coming up with dream scenarios in case Francis Ngannou signs with ONE Championship

ONE Championship fans are hyped over the possibility of Francis Ngannou signing with the promotion. Speculation has been running rampant ever since the former heavyweight champion parted ways with his previous employer.

Narrowing it down to two potential places to hang his hat, ONE fans became increasingly intrigued when John Hutchinson, the legendary striking coach of reigning interim ONE heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin, suggested that a contract between ‘The Predator’ and the promotion was pending.

“When that little soft bum Arjan comes out of hiding. We promise it will be over very fast in a powerful blink of a eye,” Hutchinson wrote on Instagram. “Making room faster than ever for the real fight to happen. @francisngannou you should of stayed where your at when you had the chance. Your about to face the biggest challenge @anmalykhin . ..

Contract pending let’s see who’s the undisputed king is ✍️ 📑 🥇…”

Fans on social media immediately began to lose their minds, sharing scenarios for a potential meeting between the two heavyweight behemoths.

vidal_visions_: @anmalykhin can win based upon leverage alone. By him being low, quick and aggressive, all he has to do is duck under the punches, cut an angle and land those bombs and grind out Francis if need be.

alekseilarin: @yodchatri lets do it happen 🔥

jspphuket: This day will come 🔥💪

Signing the hottest free agent in the game would be a massive moment for the Asia-based promotion. ONE Championship is mere weeks away from making its long-awaited U.S. debut with ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. Imagine the frenzy that would occur if ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed that he was able to snag the services of Francis Ngannou in front of a live American audience.

Of course, all of this is speculation for now.

Before Anatoly Malykhin can turn his attention toward Ngannou, he’ll have to settle business with reigning ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar. After multiple days, the two heavyweights are slated to unify their titles at ONE Fight Night 12 this July.

