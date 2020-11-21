Fans cyberbully Mike Perry on social media after he misses weight for UFC 255

Even an amateur in the world of Mixed Martial Arts should know how difficult and physically taxing the process of weight cutting is. UFC fighter Mike Perry was left extremely depleted in his unsuccessful attempt to make weight for UFC 255.

The process not only leaves the fighters dehydrated and weak leading up to fights, but when done regularly like professionals are expected to, it can have long-term effects on the body.

There have been instances where a fighter has fallen sick or even passed out because of kidney problems or drop in metabolism.

However, with all that knowledge readily available, MMA fans still do not let professional fighters off the hook when it comes to weight cutting. Whenever a fighter misses weight, fans take to social media to bully them and question their very worth as a fighter.

The latest victim of such behavior has been Mike Perry.

Fans ruthlessly bully Mike Perry for missing weight

Mike Perry tweeted before he had to hit the scales on Friday that he was probably not going to make the weight for his UFC 255 bout against Tim Means.

I’m sorry man. I don’t think I can make it — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 20, 2020

The tweet was obviously met with mockery and bullying by people who clearly have no first-hand experience of the hardships of professional MMA weight cutting.

Advertisement

Imagine knowing you have a fight for weeks ahead of time at a contacted weight and then not taking the necessary steps to make weight. — KilljoySam (@TeacherManSam) November 20, 2020

Bro what a disappointment for your fans — Sent From Elsewhere (@MrBooooombastic) November 20, 2020

And this is why nobody will remember your name — Mattsnowss (@KnowsSnows) November 20, 2020

Quitter — President-Elect Morgan (@Morgan59849698) November 21, 2020

Advertisement

Perry went on to explain how it felt like "death" to him, and he still had 6 pounds left to lose. However, that too failed to drive home the point, and the bullying remarks only increased once he actually missed weight at the weigh-ins.

So easy for people to sit there and say shit but I swear I feel like anyone saying I’m weak for this doesn’t cut weight. It’s death to me. I’m dying already and have 6 more lbs to go. I know it doesn’t sound like a lot but it’s harder than the first 14. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 20, 2020

Mike Perry could not shed those 6 pounds by the time he had to get onto the scale. He weighed in at 175.5 pounds, 4.5 pounds more than than the non-title welterweight limit of 171 lbs.

As has often the case been in the past, fans were quick on their feet (or fingers, in this case) to get on to social media and start bullying Mike Perry. A whole of them said Perry should be fired by UFC for failing to make weight.

Read some of the tweets below:

UFC should drop Mike Perry — Voice4theVoiceless🐕 (@katinaf123) November 21, 2020

Advertisement

Used to like Mike Perry in the UFC but naah he's a bellend, needs cutting. — Harry Wood (@WoodHJ) November 21, 2020

I hope means beats some sense into this guy. Mike perry should never fight again in the ufc after this one, he is a disgrace for every other fighter on the roster — Busted99 (@Busted_99) November 20, 2020

I don't criticise the UFC as much as I probably should. But Mike Perry shouldn't be on next weeks card, or any card for that matter. — Ross Finlayson (@Ross18) November 15, 2020

There’s nobody I cheer for more than Mike Perry’s opponent. @ufc — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) November 20, 2020

Advertisement

I literally don’t even understand what Mike Perry is doing in this video. — My Name is Cory (@Coryquix) November 21, 2020

I have zero tolerence for him. I hope Tim merks him, he will go straight onto my stan for life list. He has everything he needs to beat the knuckle-dragger, he just needs to keep his rock em sock em mode disengaged, fight smart. 🤞 — Derrick Lewis' Hot Balls (@WarPixie666) November 21, 2020

Mike Perry needs dropping from the UFC double lively. — Nath Hastings (@hastings0107) November 20, 2020

Mike Perry needs to put down the burgers during training camp, what a joke, the ufc needs to let this dude go. — thrash_banana_eats (@EatsThrash) November 20, 2020

Advertisement

Well it's safe to say that Mike Perry is a joke and anyone who misses weight by that much, should really consider if they should be in the @ufc or not. #UFC255 — Boxing/MMA fan (@BoxingMMA_fan) November 21, 2020

Please @ufc cut Mike Perry.



Thank you,



Sincerely,



Everyone



(What a disgrace) — Casey (@CaseyJ516) November 20, 2020

In a beleaguered world that has already been affected by Covid-19, we could do without the cyberbullying of a fighter who is undergoing a torturous weight cut.

Additionally, Mike Perry is known for being a tempermental character and someone who has been vocal about the hate he receives on social media. He is also being cornered by his pregnant girlfriend - who will, no doubt, share in the social media abuse he receives.

In these times, and generally, we could all do with a little more empathy.