Fans debate possibility of Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou after WWE announces new partnership: "Dana White is nowhere near the man Trips is"

Fans recently discussed the potential for a super fight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou following WWE's latest partnership announcement. On Thursday, the pro wrestling organization revealed a multiyear crossover collaboration with rival TNA Wrestling, opening the door for wrestlers from both promotions to make regular appearances on NXT programming and the other way around.

Combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani weighed in on the surprising alliance between WWE and TNA on X, suggesting that if such a union can occur between these two competing organizations, could fans one day see a potential clash between UFC heavyweight champion Jones and PFL super fight heavyweight Ngannou?

Check out Ariel Helwani's post below:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fans responded to Helwani's post with a variety of reactions, many speculating about the likelihood of a showdown between Jones and Ngannou ever materializing.

One fan wrote:

"Dana White is nowhere near the man Trips is; UFC will never partner with PFL."

Another wrote:

"Don’t be silly, Dana is a bald Vince McMahon and would never do such a crossover."

Another commented:

"Don’t know anything about this, but let’s go!"

Check out some more reactions below:

Comments on Ariel Helwani's post.

Jones and Ngannou were once linked to a potential clash during Ngannou's reign as UFC Heavyweight Champion. However, after a prolonged saga of disputes over payouts involving both fighters, the anticipated fight failed to come to fruition.

Ultimately, Ngannou left the UFC over contract disagreements to join the PFL, closing the door on the matchup as UFC CEO Dana White remains firmly against cross-promotion bouts.

When Francis Ngannou claimed Turki Alalshikh's involvement might help bring Jon Jones bout to life

During his October 2024 appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Francis Ngannou suggested that Saudi Arabian adviser Turki Alalshikh's significant influence within both the UFC and PFL could open the door for a monumental cross-promotion showdown against Jon Jones in 2025:

"There's a chance [we could fight]. I can't tell on a scale of one to 10, I can't tell how much, but I know there's a chance. I know that fight also interests Turki, and not many things resist him... I know the truth, I've been behind the scenes, so I know exactly what happened, and I do believe that he [Jon Jones] wants to fight."

Check out Francis Ngannou's comments below (18:05):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.