"Insane!" - Fans enjoy Petchmorakot Petchyindee highlights prior to ONE 157 main event title defense

Muay Thai champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy is set to defend his ONE title on May 20. The Thai-born fighter will square off against French striker Jimmy Vienot.

Recently, ONE Championship treated fans on social media to a quick highlight of Petchmorakot landing a booming punch. The caption to the post reads:

"Petchmorakot Petchyindee fires the CANNON 💣"

Fans of the Muay Thai champion reacted excitedly in the comments, with one writing:

"Love that smile after the punch connected."

Another commented:

"Insane🔥"

Many other fans remarked on Petchmorakot's smirk after the punch landed and how powerful the strike looked.

Petchmorakot Petchyindee set to defend his title at ONE 157

At ONE 157, Petchmorakot Petchyindee will look to defend his ONE Muay Thai featherweight championship against Jimmy Vienot. The Thai fighter has won six fights in a row, nearly all of which had a title on the line.

Petchmorakot holds a highly-impressive record of 164-34-2 and has held titles in ONE Championship, WBC Muay Thai, Lumpinee Stadium and many others. He is also only 28 years old, having begun his journey in Muay Thai at the age of 9.

Meanwhile, French-born challenger Vienot will look to take down his Thai opponent and capture a world title. Vienot has won multiple belts in European Muay Thai, World Muay Thai Council, and Lumpinee Stadium. Vienot is a young fighter at the age of 26 and holds a professional record of 51-21.

Ahead of his next defense, Petchmorakot showed how appreciative he is of his fans and supporters. He recently published this on Instagram:

"Thank you [ONE Championship] and the fans who stay beside me as always. See you soon in Singapore."

ONE 157 is an extravaganza of Muay Thai. In addition to the featherweight Muay Thai title fight, Prajanchai P.K.Saenchaimuaythaigym will put his ONE Muay Thai strawweight championship title on the line against Italy's Joseph Lasiri.

Plus, the event will also host the first round of the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix. ONE 157 will kick off the GP with eight Muay Thai strikers from around the world.

The first round of this tournament will see Japan's Taiki Naito take on Thai champion Superlek Kiatmoo9. Elsewhere, Iranian striker Amir Naseri will meet Savvas Michael, of Cyprus. In addition, Brazil's Walter Goncalves will face perennial contender Jonathan Haggerty. Finally, champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will share the circle with England's Jacob Smith.

May 20 looks set to be a treat for Muay Thai fans.

Beyond Kickboxing @Beyond_Kick Petchmorakot back at what he does best, dominating the clinch and getting the second round clinch stoppage over Peters. Petchmorakot back at what he does best, dominating the clinch and getting the second round clinch stoppage over Peters. https://t.co/H4z1A21NCc

