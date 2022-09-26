That one time when Triple C bounced his head off the canvas - Fans express outrage revisiting "favorite T.J. Dillashaw finish"

As part of the promotions for UFC 280, the UFC recently posted a compilation video stock of some of the best finishes from T.J. Dillashaw's career. The montage that invited fans to pick out their favorite finish was met with some outrageous reactions.

Check out the post by UFC asking fans about their favorite TJ Dillashaw finish:

Former two-time UFC bantamweight title-holder T.J. Dillashaw will lock horns with the division's champion Aljamain Sterling in the co-main event of UFC 280. Dillashaw's objective with a victory over Sterling on October 22, 2022, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, will be to bury the doping scandal narrative that surrounds him.

Unforgiving MMA fans on Twitter reminded T.J. Dillashaw of the time he tested positive for erythropoietin (EPO) following his first-round TKO loss to Henry Cejudo.

@ImSoMario claimed that the TKO loss to Cejudo was his favorite Dillashaw moment inside the octagon:

"That one time where Triple C bounced his head of the canvas."

@JJStyles92 wrote:

"When he got finished by Cejudo in 32 seconds and then popped for EPO."

JJ @JJStyles92 @ufc @TJDillashaw @VisitAbuDhabi @InAbuDhabi When he got finished by Cejudo in 32 seconds and then popped for EPO @ufc @TJDillashaw @VisitAbuDhabi @InAbuDhabi When he got finished by Cejudo in 32 seconds and then popped for EPO

Another fan wrote that the American would probably have lost his fight against rival Cody Garbrandt, alluding to the fact that Dillashaw must be a repeat violator:

"If he wasn’t on PEDs Cody would’ve finished him in the 1st round."

depressedbearsfan @pressedbearsfan @ufc @TJDillashaw @VisitAbuDhabi @InAbuDhabi TJ is honestly super entertaining, and is one of the most technical strikers in the sport. The whole EPO thing is a bummer, but I’ll watch him fight every time if he’s clean. @ufc @TJDillashaw @VisitAbuDhabi @InAbuDhabi TJ is honestly super entertaining, and is one of the most technical strikers in the sport. The whole EPO thing is a bummer, but I’ll watch him fight every time if he’s clean.

T.J. Dillashaw sheds light on what he does not like about Aljamain Sterling as a champion

The stage is set for T.J. Dillashaw to try and attempt to recapture the coveted banatamweight championship from Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280.

'Lieutenant Dan' returned to action after a two-year hiatus against Cory Sandhagen in July 2021 and won by split decision. He landed the opportunity to fight 'Funk Master' who solidified his claim as the bantamweight champion in his rematch against Petr Yan at UFC 273 in April 2022.

Previewing his fight against Sterling in an interview with MMA Junkie, Dillashaw claimed that he's not a fan of the way the 33-year-old bantamweight champion carries himself:

"The way he's kind of handled the way you know, winning the belt the first time and continuing his persona now where he's an unlikeable guy. And he's continued to take this cringe to the next level. So nothing personal against him other than the fact that he's a dipsh**t."

