"We wouldn't want Yoel getting arrested for murder" - Fans get behind the idea of Yoel Romero fighting Jake Paul in Hasim Rahman Jr.'s place

Jake Paul's budding combat sports career has somewhat stalled since his second fight against Tyron Woodley back in December 2021. His scheduled fight against Hasim Rahman Jr. was recently canceled and all ticket sales were refunded.

However, MMA fans on Twitter have come up with a plan to save the day, already lining up a replacement opponent for Paul.

The fight that was originally scheduled against Tommy Fury for a second time. That clash was canceled before Hasim Rahman Jr. was roped in as a replacement himself. The short-notice pairing was then canceled due to weight issues on the side of the heavyweight fighter, leading to the entire card being canceled.

If it was up to MMA fans on Twitter, Paul would be preparing to face another short-notice rival right now.

An account by the handle of @SoldierOfRomero tweeted out that he knows someone who could make weight by next week. The tweet included a picture of former UFC middleweight fighter Yoel Romero.

Romero is currently signed with Bellator and has returned to the light heavyweight division, going 1-1 in his newest promotion. The Cuban won his last fight against Alex Polizzi via TKO. He grew into a fan favorite in the UFC for his explosive power, which he showed he's not lost with his most recent victory.

Fans get behind the idea of Yoel Romero fighting Jake Paul

Many fans on Twitter reacted to the original tweet, suggesting that Romero should be the one to take on Jake Paul next.

One user, @TJMYEsq, remarked that the fight would be too brutal for Paul:

"We wouldn't want Yoel getting arrested for Murder"

Other fans quipped in with jokes about Yoel Romero's age. @marko1jurisic wrote:

"Making weight since 1897"

@rickyfrost98 added that 'The Problem Child' only likes to go up against older professionals, so Romero would fit the bill for him:

"He's 45 so he's about the age Paul likes them"

Many others downplayed the YouTuber-turned-boxer's chances in a potential fight against the 'Soldier of God', stating that he would come well short against the former UFC middleweight contender:

One fan also paid tribute to Romero's resilience. @MMA_Higher said:

"Jake only fights guys without granite chins sadly"

Jake Paul has had an impressive start to life as a boxer, building a perfect 5-0 record. It is certainly impressive that he has faced two former UFC fighters thrice and defeated both of them in fights that many viewed him as the underdog in.

