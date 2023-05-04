Conor McGregor recently posted a photo with decorated Olympian Michael Phelps, which saw MMA fans flood the comments with hilarious responses.

Despite fans being desperate to see 'The Notorious' back in the octagon, it doesn't appear to be close to the mind of the Irishman. The Dublin-born fighter has been pictured here, there and everywhere in recent weeks, most notably at the BKFC 41 event last weekend.

In a post on his Twitter account, McGregor has now bumped into Michael Phelps at an event the pair attended. The 34-year-old praised Phelps for his career and athletic ability, which led to him becoming the most successful and decorated Olympic athlete of all time after winning 28 medals.

Check out the photo here:

"Great to meet the awesome @MichaelPhelps! What an athlete!"

Fans have since reacted to the photo, with one fan suggesting Phelps' graying beard and slick back hair made him look like a karate master. They wrote:

"Michael looks like he's an old karate master now"

Another fan jokingly compared Michael Phelps to former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz.

"Damn, Dominick Cruz has let himself go"

Twitter user @mortlandrocks hilariously questioned why Phelps was posing like Conor McGregor, a fighter, rather than a swimmer.

"Why don't swimmers stand for photos pretending to swim?"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Conor McGregor's fiery response to Michael Chandler after 'Iron' claimed he'd 'KO' the Irishman

Conor McGregor has hit back at Michael Chandler after the latter gave his prediction for their upcoming bout. The pair have recently wrapped up filming for season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) and are expected to settle their beef in the octagon before the end of the year.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Chandler gave his own 'Mystic Mike' prediction, where he stated he'd finish the Irishman in the second round. He said:

"He's put on some size, but he hasn't carried that size. He's been carrying this size for 10 months. I've been carrying this size for 10 years. And he's not as big as he thinks he is. He's gonna be slower than he thought he was. And I'm gonna go out there, and pick him apart, pick him up, put him down, beat him in any way that I want to -- And honestly, have my way with him. And it's gonna be awesome."

Check out Chandler's comments here:

In typical McGregor style, 'The Notorious' fired back and stated Chandler would soon be 'crushed' by him. Conor McGregor wrote:

"You're getting crushed, pal."

