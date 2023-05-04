Conor McGregor vows to "crush" Michael Chandler in fiery response to 'Iron' claiming he'd KO 'The Notorious'

Conor McGregor has fired back at Michael Chandler after the latter's recent comments regarding their highly-anticipated fight. During his time at the top of the MMA food chain, McGregor aka 'Mystic Mac' was known for correctly predicting the outcome of his fights.

Michael Chandler recently spoke to ESPN MMA and channeled his inner 'Mystic Mac' to predict the outcome of his upcoming fight against McGregor. 'Iron' predicted that he'd likely KO McGregor in round two of their showdown. Chandler stated:

"I don't see this fight lasting more than two rounds. My 'Mystic Mike' prediction is that I finish him in the second round by KO; clean KO, his head bounces off the canvas."

Michael Chandler highlighted that he's eager to defeat the Irishman. 'Iron' explained that McGregor believes he's bigger and more powerful than before. He acknowledged that while that could be true, McGregor's bulked-up physique would work against him in their fight. Alluding to their expected welterweight clash, Chandler said:

"He's put on some size, but he hasn't carried that size. He's been carrying this size for 10 months. I've been carrying this size for 10 years. And he's not as big as he thinks he is. He's gonna be slower than he thought he was. And I'm gonna go out there, and pick him apart, pick him up, put him down, beat him in any way that I want to -- And honestly, have my way with him. And it's gonna be awesome."

Check out Chandler's comments in the tweet below:

UpperKutt @KalyanMMA



-

Predicts to KO ‘I Finish him in the 2nd round by clean KO & his head bounces off the canvas I’m going out there pick him a part, pick him up put him down,beat him in any way that I want to’ @MikeChandlerMMA on ESPNMMAPredicts to KO @TheNotoriousMMA ‘I Finish him in the 2nd round by clean KO & his head bounces off the canvas I’m going out there pick him a part, pick him up put him down,beat him in any way that I want to’ -@MikeChandlerMMA on ESPNMMAPredicts to KO @TheNotoriousMMA https://t.co/Yi7NDWfrZw

Not one to be outdone, Conor McGregor has now taken to Twitter to hit back at Michael Chandler. 'The Notorious' responded to the aforesaid tweet, which featured a snippet from Chandler's interview. McGregor wrote:

"You’re getting crushed, pal."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA UpperKutt @KalyanMMA



-

Predicts to KO ‘I Finish him in the 2nd round by clean KO & his head bounces off the canvas I’m going out there pick him a part, pick him up put him down,beat him in any way that I want to’ @MikeChandlerMMA on ESPNMMAPredicts to KO @TheNotoriousMMA ‘I Finish him in the 2nd round by clean KO & his head bounces off the canvas I’m going out there pick him a part, pick him up put him down,beat him in any way that I want to’ -@MikeChandlerMMA on ESPNMMAPredicts to KO @TheNotoriousMMA https://t.co/Yi7NDWfrZw You’re getting crushed, pal. twitter.com/kalyanmma/stat… You’re getting crushed, pal. twitter.com/kalyanmma/stat…

Michael Chandler on Conor McGregor's alcohol consumption ahead of their fight

Conor McGregor has been on an injury hiatus since July 2021. In the ensuing years, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion has received widespread criticism owing to his party lifestyle and purportedly excessive alcohol consumption.

Ahead of his much-awaited comeback fight that's expected to transpire later this year, McGregor was recently spotted indulging himself in alcohol. The MMA icon was seen drinking his Proper No. 12 whiskey at the BKFC 41 event.

bjpenndotcom @bjpenndotcom #BKFC41 #UFC Conor McGregor is in the building and slamming whiskey at BKFC 41 Conor McGregor is in the building and slamming whiskey at BKFC 41 😳 #BKFC41 #UFC https://t.co/7XRdYVOZiu

During his ESPN MMA interview, Michael Chandler asserted that Conor McGregor was simply promoting the whiskey brand he represents. Moreover, Chandler appears to be of the view that McGregor's heavy drinking is unlikely to hurt his MMA performances.

'Iron' added that a two/three-month training camp would be sufficient to detoxify and repair any damage sustained by excessive drinking. He indicated that every fighter experiences peaks and troughs in their training, including indulgence in alcohol. Chandler said:

"Every time he takes a sip, it's not because he actually fiends for the alcohol... It's mainly because he wants to sell his whiskey and promote his whiskey. He's a master promoter and self-salesman."

Watch Chandler's assessment at 15:30 in the video below:

Poll : 0 votes