"Just getting his usual iron supplement" - Fans hilariously react to bizarre footage of Yoel Romero chewing the cage following recent KO win over Melvin Manhoef

MMA fans are getting quite the laugh from Yoel Romero celebrating his Bellator 285 win by chewing the cage and barking.

Romero was in the Bellator 285 co-main event against Melvin Manhoef, who retired after the fight. 'Soldier of God' ended up putting Manhoef out cold with vicious elbows to score a third-round knockout.

After winning the fight, Romero celebrated by hilariously pretending to chew the cage and bark like a dog. Once the video appeared on Twitter, MMA fans reacted by saying:

"Just getting his usual iron supplement."

"Walking dead vibes. And if I saw a walker Yoel Romero i'd probably just end it right there."

"Thats just Yoel being Yoel"

"Guess I’ll start chewing on fences"

"Got that dawg in him. Literally."

Since losing to Phil Davis in his Bellator debut, Romero has won two straight fights. 'Soldier of God' could be in the light heavyweight title shot discussion with another win, but the 45-year-old is eyeing a different Bellator division.

Watch Yoel Romero hilariously chew on the Bellator cage below:

Scott Coker confirms that Yoel Romero wants to go on title run at middleweight

Some analysts thought Romero would benefit from not cutting down to middleweight, but the former UFC title challenger is determined to get back to 185 pounds. President Scott Coker had this to say:

"Yoel wants to fight at 185 and he hasn’t fought with us at 185 yet... If you look at him, he looks in shape. He looks calm. He’s a beast. I think he looks good at 205. If he really wants to cut and make the weight, that’s going to be up to him. We’ll figure out with his management who was here today and they’ve already started talking in my ear about making the 185 run. If he’s serious about it, then we’d definitely consider it.”

Watch Scott Coker's Bellator 285 post-fight media interview below:

Romero could be intrigued by the middleweight division due to the debatable lack of top contenders. Current champion Johnny Eblen has his eyes on the former UFC fighter and called him out on Twitter. At 45 years old, 'Soldier of God' could have a title run left in the tank.

