"CTE on this Jedi is strong!" - Fans left in splits after Brendan Schaub compares Michael Bisping to Rosa Parks

Brendan Schaub recently compared Michael Bisping to Rosa Parks while acknowledging the former UFC middleweight champion's contribution to British MMA. Parks was an American Civil Rights activist who has earned monikers like 'The First Lady of Civil Rights' and 'The Mother of the Freedom Movement'. The former UFC heavyweight recently said on his YouTube channel:

"Bisping is 100% f***ing British and he's the reason why Leon Edwards is where he is today. Don't get it twisted, the UK scene would not be anywhere without what Michael Bisping has done. He is the pioneer, he's the f***ing Rosa Parks of British fighters."

Watch the clip below:

Borrachinha Depot @FullContactMTWF Never thought I'd hear Bisping get compared to Rosa Parks Never thought I'd hear Bisping get compared to Rosa Parks https://t.co/SEDriMaGPz

Fans couldn't stop roasting Schaub for comparing Bisping to the legendary freedom fighter. Some opined that the TUF alum may have suffered some brain damage to be making such comparisons. @MJBrown4266 wrote:

"CTE on this Jedi is Strong!"

Kairos @KAIROSMMA2 @FullContactMTWF What in the fuck did I just hear ? @FullContactMTWF What in the fuck did I just hear ? https://t.co/VocrloisIu

Fishburne @HustleUp84 @FullContactMTWF I unsubscribed from his content a while back. The mma talk is specifically cringey because he does no research and barely watches fights. And he’s just dumb as hell. @FullContactMTWF I unsubscribed from his content a while back. The mma talk is specifically cringey because he does no research and barely watches fights. And he’s just dumb as hell.

Karl Jan @KarlJan59758579 @FullContactMTWF British fighters couldn't sit on the stool in between rounds before Bisping. @FullContactMTWF British fighters couldn't sit on the stool in between rounds before Bisping.

Michael Bisping had picked Leon Edwards to defeat Kamaru Usman at UFC 278

'The Count' became the first UFC champion from the UK when he defeated Luke Rockhold at UFC 199 in 2016. The UK got its second UFC champ six years later when Leon Edwards beat Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 last Saturday.

Going against the sportsbooks, Bisping had predicted 'Rocky' to beat the dominant Usman at UFC 278. Despite being well aware of Usman's skillset, 'The Count' decided to side with his countryman.

However, Bisping had predicted Edwards would most likely outpoint Usman to earn a decision victory. The former UFC middleweight champ said on his YouTube channel:

"I’m friends with Kamaru Usman, I respect his body of work greatly, but if you think I’m gonna sit here on my YouTube channel, being a proud Brit, and pick against Leon Edwards, you’re out of your god***n mind. I gotta do it. I gotta go with team U.K. just to send that positivity into the atmosphere."

Bisping continued:

"I’ve got Leon Edwards winning via decision. So, there you go. If Leon wins, it’s because he’s going to outpoint him for five rounds. If Kamaru wins, it’s probably because he’s gonna rock him with a right hand, take him down and try and ragdoll him on the floor.”

Edwards defied all odds by scoring a fifth-round knockout win over Usman after being dominated for most of the five rounds.

Watch Bisping's YouTube video below:

