"Die a hero or live long enough to turn into the villain" - Fans look back at Conor McGregor's 2013 tweet hoping to have $25 million in the bank

Conor McGregor's rise to superstardom in the world of combat sports is a story that will inspire several upcoming talents for years to come. From being an apprentice plumber to becoming arguably the most popular mixed martial artist on the planet, the Irishman's journey thus far has been nothing short of incredible.

Less than 10 years ago, McGregor was a promising young fighter making his way up the ranks in the UFC featherweight division. Back then, he tweeted about his dream of one day becoming a two-division UFC champion, a UFC Hall-of-Famer, a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and having $25 million in his bank account.

McGregor has fulfilled most of the goals he'd initially set out to achieve. He became a two-division UFC champion in 2016 after beating Eddie Alvarez. He currently has a lot more millions in his bank account than he dreamt of at the time.

The Irishman's legacy in the promotion is already etched in history and he will undoubtedly be inducted into the HOF down the line.

Fans recently reacted to the tweet after its image was shared on Instagram, looking back at McGregor's journey in the UFC. One pointed out the Dubliner's recent fall from grace inside the octagon, quoting a famous line from British-American director Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight movie.

"Die a hero or live long enough to turn into the villain."

There were also others who praised the Irishman for achieving his dreams.

Check out some of the fan reactions to McGregor's tweet from 2013 below:

Fan comments on the aforementioned tweet from 2013

Conor McGregor teases octagon return

Conor McGregor recently teased his much-awaited return to the octagon. McGregor has been on the sidelines since last July after suffering a broken leg during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. It seems that the Irishman is now nearing the end of his recovery.

McGregor recently took to Twitter to hint about stepping inside the octagon again, claiming that he's ready to make the "greatest and the biggest sports comeback in all of history."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA The greatest and the biggest sports comeback in all of history.

Will you be a witness? 🥷 The greatest and the biggest sports comeback in all of history. Will you be a witness? 🥷 https://t.co/uej8Hp6VzF

McGregor lost back-to-back fights last year and will be looking to get back to winning ways in his next outing.

Although his next opponent is yet to be revealed, McGregor previously mentioned that he'd like to fight as a welterweight moving forward. He even spoke about a potential clash with reigning 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman.

