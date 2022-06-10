"The best ever" - Fans love Rodtang Jitmuangnon's shadowboxing at recent photo shoot

ONE Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon has some very vocal fans. The Thai-born fighter recently shared a video of him shadowboxing on Instagram which received some very warm comments from his legion of fans.

Below is the short clip that Rodtang shared on Instagram:

ONE fan, Antidoto Del Verbo, commented on the post with:

"The best ever."

Gilles Hemery added:

"Fantastic Champion."

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is currently competing in the 2021 Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix. In the opening round of the tournament, he faced British striker Jacob Smith, whom the Thai fighter defeated with a dominant performance.

Ted Bratby @tedbratby Rodtang ripping Smith’s face up with elbows for 43 seconds Rodtang ripping Smith’s face up with elbows for 43 seconds https://t.co/KYCdyB1rnh

Next up for the Muay Thai world champion is Cyprus' Savvas Michael, who performed very strongly in the tournament's first round against Amir Naseri. Rodtang and Michael are expected to face off later this year. 'The Iron Man' may then look to make a switch to MMA.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon switching to MMA?

Earlier in 2022, Rodtang had a mixed rules contest against former UFC champion 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson at ONE X. Rodtang performed well in the first round of the fight, which was under Muay Thai rules. However, he was submitted in round two which followed MMA rules.

After the Grand Prix, the flyweight champion said he will likely change sports and compete in MMA. In an interview with ONE Championship, Rodtang said:

“I didn’t want to wait because I still have my Muay Thai skills, and I still want to fight. That’s why I chose to join the World Grand Prix. But my goal is to join MMA. My plan is to finish this World Grand Prix and then fully join MMA.”

Although he may have lost his first bout in MMA, he is completely comfortable with that. He explained:

“The reason I don’t feel disappointed or sad after losing to [Demetrious Johnson] is because we already know that he is an MMA legend, while I’m still very new. My training and experience are still very young in MMA, especially in the ground game. There’s no regret or sadness because fighting with the great ones is an experience.”

'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon has been competing in Muay Thai since he was seven years old. He has a major Grand Prix ahead of him this year, afterwards it sounds as though a change to MMA is a likely scenario for the champion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far