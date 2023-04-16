Fans love the show of respect between Rodtang and Demetrious Johnson

Fans are still marveling over the historic mixed-rules superfight between Demetrious Johnson and ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Squaring off at the ONE Championship’s 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X in March 2022, reigning ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson squared off with the promotion’s flyweight Muay Thai titleholder, Rodtang, in an incredibly unique mixed-rules contest that blended the worlds of Muay Thai and mixed martial arts.

On Instagram, ONE Championship looked back at the instant classic and the immense respect shared between two of the promotion’s most fierce warriors:

“At the end of the day, respect above all else 💯 Who's excited for Demetrious Johnson’s and Rodtang's returns to the ONE Circle in the U.S. on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video?”

Fans showed their appreciation for the respect on display at ONE X by taking to the comments section on Instagram, saying:

"marquito76r: Nothing but class 👏*

"sudnik.tucker: absolute legends of the sport ❤️"

"mrkultivator: The 2 most likable guys in combat sports "👏

"y0n0sabo: Two goats"

Emanating from the 1stBank Center in Colorado, ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video will serve as the promotion’s long-awaited North American debut. Featuring some of the biggest combat sports stars the world over, fans will be treated to two massive flyweight world title fights in the co-main and main event of the evening.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon will put his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against Mexico’s top-ranked Muay Thai practitioner, Edgar Tabares.

Headlining the stacked card will be Demetrious Johnson, putting his ONE flyweight world title on the line in a highly anticipated trilogy bout with division rival and former titleholder Adriano Moraes.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

