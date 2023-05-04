Conor McGregor has been subject to mockery by fans on social media after they noticed his plush toy on the UFC store looked vastly different to any other fighter's.

McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest star in MMA history and backs up his namesake by selling the most merchandise across the UFC. Despite his fame, however, the Irishman has been subject to occasional teasing from fans, and they have done so once again.

An eagle-eyed user on Reddit was browsing the UFC store when they noticed that not only was McGregor's plush toy smaller than every other fighter's, it was also half the price.

Fans have been mercilessly trolling the Irishman in the comments, with one fan suggesting that the reason for McGregor's doll looking different is because it's a 's*x toy'.

"The other 3 are plush toys. The Conor one is an inflatable s*x doll."

Another fan joked that the version of the toy is McGregor before his injury and 'use' of steroids.

"It's what he looked like pre-roids and Titanitum shin."

One Reddit user even quoted one of Conor McGregor's infamous lines, since the doll doesn't appear to look much like him.

"Who da fook is dis guy?!"

Matt Frevola talks meeting Conor McGregor in 2021

Matt Frevola returns to action this weekend when he takes on Drew Dober in the featured prelim at UFC 288.

Ahead of his bout, Frevola spoke with Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw and was asked about meeting Conor McGregor back in 2021. According to 'The Steam Rolla', the Irishman was nothing but humble, to the surprise of some fans.

Frevola also discussed Conor McGregor's upcoming bout against Michael Chandler and their season of 'The Ultimate Fighter', which airs next month. The lightweight said:

"[Conor] was actually very cool and very humble when I met him. His accent was so thick I almost couldn't understand him. We had a little weight cut talk, we took a picture. But it was great just to meet McGregor, and I'm definitely looking forward to him and Chandler. I'm looking forward to The Ultimate Fighter 'cause it looks like he's a wild man right now, just crushing his Proper Twelve. So I think it's gonna be good for entertaining TV."

In regards to a prediction for McGregor vs. Chandler, Matt Frevola added:

"I think McGregor wins when he has the reach [advantage] on a guy like that. That left hand is gonna find its home and I think he's gonna get it done."

