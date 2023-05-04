"He's a wild man right now" - Matt Frevola looks back at poolside rendezvous with Conor McGregor (Exclusive)

Matt Frevola is set to return to action at UFC 288 this weekend against powerful striker Drew Dober. The bout will headline the preliminary portion of the event, and 'The Steamrolla' will no doubt be hoping to extend his two-fight KO streak.

Ahead of his clash, Frevola was interviewed by Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw, during which the lightweight shared details of his run-in with Conor McGregor in 2021. 'The Steamrolla' noted the Irishman's humility, something that may surprise fans who know 'The Notorious' for his brash antics.

Matt Frevola stated that following Conor McGregor's recent antics, he will be eagerly awaiting the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter, coached by McGregor and Michael Chandler:

"[Conor] was actually very cool and very humble when I met him. His accent was so thick I almost couldn't understand him. We had a little weight cut talk, we took a picture. But it was great just to meet McGregor, and I'm definitely looking forward to him and Chandler. I'm looking forward to The Ultimate Fighter 'cause it looks like he's a wild man right now, just crushing his Proper Twelve. So I think it's gonna be good for entertaining TV."

Matt Frevola was then asked to share his prediction for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler, a matchup that is yet to be formally announced but is expected to take place. He said this:

"I think McGregor wins when he has the reach [advantage] on a guy like that. That left hand is gonna find its home and I think he's gonna get it done."

Watch the interview below from 3:35:

Matt Frevola wants to serve Paddy Pimblett a slice of "humble pie"

Matt Frevola called out Paddy Pimblett following an impressive KO victory over Ottman Azaitar at UFC 281.

'The Baddy' recently had surgery on his ankle, stating that he would 'be lucky' if he fights in 2023. However, 'The Steamrolla' does not appear to be deterred by Pimblett's injury woes, and is determined to fight the Scouser in the future.

Frevola appeared at the pre-event media day ahead of his clash with Drew Dober at UFC 288 and said this:

"It's only a matter of time, it's only a matter of time before I serve [Paddy] the humble pie that he needs. He needs it, and who better to serve it to him than me?"

Watch the video below from 10:45:

