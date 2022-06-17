Fans offer interesting matchup ideas for ONE Championship's grappling stars

ONE Championship has a growing submission grappling roster and is asking fans which matchups they would like to see happen take place inside the circle.

On Instagram, ONE Championship posted a photo featuring Danielle Kelly, Mikey Musumeci, Tainan Dalpra, Andre Galvao, and Marcus Almeida matched up against shadows, asking fans to pick an opponent for each of them. The caption reads:

“Let us know in the comments ✍️ Who should these grappling superstars face next? 🤔”

The comments section did not disappoint, with fans sharing some interesting ideas for potential matchups. One fan is looking for an atomweight superfight in submission grappling featuring ONE women’s atomweight champion, Angela Lee, against Danielle Kelly. The fan said:

“Danielle Kelly vs. Angela Lee just grappling would be hella fun.”

Meanwhile, another fan offered a potential first bout for the newly-signed Tainan Dalpra. The fan believes that Dalpra, a two-time IBJJF world champion, could produce an insane matchup against the equally impressive Tye Ruotolo.

“Tye against Tainan for that 88 scrap would be sick🔥”

Finally, one fan floated a unique challenge for the former ONE bantamweight world champion Bibiano Fernandes. ‘The Flash’ is a multi-time IBJJF world champion who transitioned to mixed martial arts where he's amassed a professional record of 24-5. The fan suggested the Brazilian legend could test his grappling skills against Mikey Musumeci.

“Mikey Musumeci vs. Bibiano [grappling ruleset].”

ONE Championship welcomes two new grapplers at ONE 159

The growing talent in ONE Championship’s submission grappling roster will welcome two new faces at ONE 159.

2022 IBJJF world champion Jessa Khan will make her promotional debut alongside grappling star Amanda Alequin in the July 22nd event.

Khan won notable tournaments in the IBJJF to become one of the top prospects in the sport. She earned her black belt from Guilherme Mendes in 2020 just two days before her 19th birthday. Khan signed with ONE in May 2022.

Meanwhile, Alequin gained prominence after scoring important wins in the IBJJF, Pan Americans, and the ADCC. The 27-year-old earned her black belt under Marcio Cruz in 2016 after consistently impressive performances at brown belt.

The grappling stars’ addition to the roster will certainly raise the level of competition higher in the division.

