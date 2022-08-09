"Max by TKO" - Fans pick sides on post suggesting Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway at 155lbs

Fans delivered their predictions on a potential blockbuster rematch between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway at lightweight.

A section of fans took to Instagram to comment under a post by MMA Feed posted by TheArtOfWar6, believing that Holloway would not only beat McGregor in the fight but also win via knockout. Many fans believed that Holloway would avenge his loss this time around, with one writing:

"Max by TKO 🔓"

(via lucajustice.7/Instagram)

Other fans provided a detailed analysis as to why the Irishman would reign supreme in the clash, saying:

"Conor would throttle max bro, volk was touching him up, Conor is just as fast and a lot harder hitting, plus the reach and the size. Max really doesn’t have anything that can put conor down unless conor flat gasses out, I see a brutal ko for max coming and I’m not here for it max should fight someone a little less explosive."

(via mr_hard_knocks/Instagram)

Some fans gave their reasons as to why they saw McGregor beating Holloway again:

neggs

Conor has better stand up @TheArtOfWar6 Conor by decision

The duo met for the first time at UFC Fight Night 26 at featherweight, where McGregor won the fight via unanimous decision. 'The Notorious' went on to create history later by winning featherweight and lightweight titles in his career. Holloway responded by winning 13 consecutive times in the next 4 years, including picking up the featherweight belt himself.

McGregor hasn't fought in the UFC since suffering a leg injury in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 back in July 2021.

Both Conor McGregor and Max Holloway have teased a potential rematch

While Conor McGregor has been recovering from his injury, he has not shyed away from a potential rematch with Max Holloway. In November 2021, McGregor posted a video on Instagram watching Holloway’s fight with Yair Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 42.

Holloway, on the other hand, speaking to Brett Okamoto in June, said that fans should determine if the fight should go ahead, while also stating that both fighters were relatively young and new going into the first fight.

Both fighters have kept the door open for a monumental rematch in the near future, putting the big question into every fan's mind if the two superstars will square off a decade later inside the octagon.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



seven years ago, Conor and Max went the distance in Boston.



Blessed is the only featherweight not to be finished by McGregor.

McGregor 🆚 Holloway

