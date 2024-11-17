Fans proclaim Kade Ruotolo as "the most entertaining fighter" in ONE Championship after electrifying submission of Ahmed Mujtaba

Kade Ruotolo's latest MMA victory was an all-around display of his martial arts skills, both striking and grappling, after he defeated Ahmed Mujtaba in their lightweight battle at ONE 169 on Nov. 8.

The ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion scored a first-round finish over Mujtaba via a D'Arce choke finish inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. ONE Championship has reposted the ending sequence of the match on their Instagram account recently, and they captioned it with:

"Flawless 🔥 @ruotolobrothersjiujitusu"

Because of this fantastic victory by the 21-year-old American superstar, fans have declared him one of the most entertaining athletes in all of ONE Championship, as users @instagardnerzx, @sonandservantofyhwh, @joe_easy5, @dean_just_vibing, and @rhernandezm08 commented:

"Most entertaining fighter in the organization"

"I made sure I didn't miss this fight and I was thoroughly impressed, Kade will be an MMA champ as well as grappling champ 🔥"

"Great choice to ground and pound first. Having you opponent fear those fists is an option the grappling sport doesn't have."

"King Kade with the darce finish 😫🔥🌟 love to see it"

"As a fighter, this dude is a "virtuoso". 👏"

Kade Ruotolo shows love for Brazil, citing a massive influence in his life as a fighter

During his post-event interview, the Atos representative revealed that Brazil has been a massive influence in his life, especially in his professional career as a martial artist.

Ruotolo was grateful for all the people who helped him achieve the success he has now, as he stated:

"I've got much love for Brazil. 'Tamo juntos'. A lot of my friends, teammates, a lot of my mentors, obviously most Brazilian growing up, [have] such a massive influence on my life as far as jiu-jitsu. It's pretty much the biggest part of me. Massive. Thank you to all the Brazilian supporters and fans and all the fans around the world. Muito obrigado."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from the ONE 169 card via the free event replay.

