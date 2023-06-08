As the seven-year anniversary of his iconic knockout of Luke Rockhold and subsequent middleweight title win rolls around, Michael Bisping decided to post on social media about his achievement. While some raced to support the legend, others took time to discredit his win and bombard him with negative comments.

'The Count' had a long and successful career in mixed martial arts but finally reached the pinnacle of the sport when he captured the UFC strap. After competing in the promotion for a decade, all hopes of one day realizing his championship aspirations looked dead until he got the call to face Rockhold on short notice. The rest is history.

Michael Bisping took to social media to rightfully celebrate the anniversary of his title win and post a short inspirational message to his fans but it didn't go down well with some Instagram users.

In response to the post, some supporters discredited Bisping. Some labeled him the worst champion the UFC has ever seen, whereas others believe his win over Luke Rockhold was nothing more than luck.

Though not directly responding to his title win, others fired shots at Bisping. Some mentioned other fighters whilst the rest spread their negativity throughout his comments section.

Regardless of the disrespectful comments, it's hard to disagree with just how impressive the Brit managed to claim middleweight gold. After years of trials and tribulations and seemingly everything stacked against him, he managed to come out the other end with the title and in turn, will forever be in the history books.

Michael Bisping UFC record: How did 'The Count' fare as middleweight king?

After shocking the world and knocking out Luke Rockhold as a 37-year-old, it was clear the brawler didn't have many years at the elite level left in him.

As his reign would likely be short, Michael Bisping called for a fight against Dan Henderson. While many believe 'Hendo' wasn't deserving of a title shot, the champion wanted to avenge a loss he received to the powerhouse years earlier.

Despite enduring some scares throughout their clash, the fighter-turned-analyst performed well enough to earn a decision victory. That would be his final win and after dropping the belt to Georges St. Pierre, Bisping would lose to Kelvin Gastelum before retiring.

