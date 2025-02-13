Fans react as the 2024 list of 100 highest-paid athletes features no UFC fighters but Tyson Fury outdoes Lionel Messi and Jake Paul beats Travis Kelce

Sportico’s newly released 100 Highest-Paid Athletes in the World list for 2024 has ignited debate across sports communities. The report estimates a combined income of $6.2 billion from salaries, prize money, and endorsements, excluding investments. Notably, while eight sports are represented – including basketball, soccer, football, and tennis – there were no UFC fighters in the top 100.

Boxing stars made a strong showing. Recently retired Tyson Fury ranked No. 3 with $147 million, out-earning Lionel Messi, while rival Oleksandr Usyk placed No. 7 with $122 million following lucrative bouts in Saudi Arabia.

Other prominent pugilists include Canelo Alvarez at No. 20 with $73 million, Anthony Joshua at No. 30 with $60 million, Jake Paul at No. 52 with $48 million, and Naoya Inoue at No. 81 with $42 million. Soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo topped the overall list with $260 million, and NBA star Stephen Curry followed at No. 2 with $153.8 million.

Trending

Social media erupted with mixed reactions. One fan applauded Jake Paul’s surprising ascent:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“Saudi money is different. It’s crazy to see Jake Paul on that list, though. Have to respect his ability to become one of the highest-paid athletes in the world because that’s not an easy task to do.”

Expand Tweet

Another decried Fury’s earnings as excessive:

“Fury is overpaid with a padded record.”

Others lamented the absence of UFC fighters despite the sport’s growing popularity and commercial success:

“Dana said he doesn’t want to pay fighters crazy money because they’ll be like boxers and fight far and few between but in todays economy and with how well the UFC is doing, they deserve better pay”

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to the 2024 list of 100 highest-paid athletes. [Screenshot courtesy: X]

UFC to reportedly pay $375 million to its fighters following a recent lawsuit settlement

UFC is set to pay $375 million to over 1,000 fighters following a decade-long antitrust lawsuit settlement. A federal judge granted preliminary approval to a negotiated deal in the Cung Le v. Zuffa LLC case, covering fighters from late 2010 onward.

The lawsuit accused the UFC of creating a monopsony by absorbing competitors and locking fighters into long-term deals, suppressing wages compared to other major sports. While UFC lawyers maintained the company’s innocence, they agreed to settle to avoid the uncertainty of a jury trial that could have cost up to $1.6 billion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.