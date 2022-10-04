Fans react to Aljamain Sterling's slick save after realizing his zip was undone during Submission Radio interview - "Hard not to be a fan of Aljo now"

UFC fans were seemingly impressed with Aljamain Sterling as the bantamweight champion adeptly covered up his pants after realizing his zip was undone during a recent interview.

Sterling recently appeared on Submission Radio to discuss his upcoming matchup and a range of other topics. During the conversation, 'Funk Master' noticed that his fly was open. However, without much panic, Sterling quickly covered up by subtly pulling up a piece of blanket.

Fans were quite impressed with Sterling's swift reaction. Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote that it is hard not to like the bantamweight champ after this move. Another noted how Sterling was able to maintain his composure post-realization.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Aljamain Sterling believes T.J. Dillashaw still using PEDs ahead of UFC 280 bout

Aljamain Sterling is gearing up to make his second successful title defense against T.J. Dillashaw in the co-main event of UFC 280.

However, 'Funk Master' believes that the former champion could be looking for a way to get an edge in their upcoming matchup by still using some kind of drugs. During the same interview with Submission Radio, here's what Sterling said:

"If I had to make a prediction, I would say there’s definitely no doubt in my mind that that guy’s finding some type of doctor or little micro-dosing or whatever, however that sh*t works. I guarantee you he’s finding some type of way to get an edge once again, as he’s done his entire UFC career. So I already made peace with it."

Watch Aljamain Sterling discuss T.J. Dillashaw in the video below:

Sterling’s suspicion stems from the fact that Dillashaw failed a drug test in his 2019 attempt to capture the flyweight title that resulted in a two-year suspension. While Dillashaw has been tested several times following the incident, Sterling is skeptical about his opponent heading into their championship bout at UFC 280 on October 22.

Dillashaw, 36, is coming off a hard-fought split-decision win over Cory Sandhagen in July 2021. It was the former champion's first bout since his suspension in 2019. Meanwhile, 'Funk Master' is also fresh off a hard-fought split decision win over Petr Yan in April.

