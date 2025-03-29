Fans react as Andrew Tate's brother Tristan loses it while watching Snow White: "Breaking him harder than Romanian dungeon"

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan recently sent their fans into a frenzy, after the controversial social media stars shared a video of them watching Disney's new live-action adaptation of Snow White.

Ad

Released worldwide last week, Snow White's controversial production has been evidenced by its reviews as it currently stands as the lowest rated movie on IMDB (1.5/10) and has a 41% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Disney faced a wave of backlash for comments the lead star, Rachel Zegler, had previously made on topics such as the Israel-Gaza conflict as well as her telling anyone who voted for Donald Trump that they would 'never know peace'.

Ad

Trending

The movie has also been criticized for going 'woke' by changing some aspects of the story, including the Snow White character not being solely reliant on a male character 'saving' her.

The mixed reviews of the film then led to Andew Tate and his brother Tristan to go and see it, after their fans had asked for their thoughts on the film. Andrew shared a video of the pair watching the movie, with Tristan unable to contain his disdain. He said:

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Let's go home. Seriously, let's go home. I'm not lying I'm going to walk out. This is sh*t."

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans have since been reacting to the Tate brother's video, with one fan joking that movie was a tougher watch than their stint in a Romanian prison. They wrote:

"I love Tristan man this sh*t is breaking him harder than romanjan dungeon"

Another fan wrote:

"FINISH THE MISSION"

One fan said:

"What's tougher: This or prison?"

One fan wrote:

"Jail part 2?"

Another added:

Ad

"Tristan looks like he loves the movie!!"

Check out more reactions to Andrew Tate's video below:

More fan reactions (Image courtesy: @cobratate on X)

Andrew Tate files lawsuit against Australian YouTuber

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have filed a defamation lawsuit in Florida against several YouTubers.

Ad

Amongst those being sued is Australian YouTuber Nathan Pope. He has been accused by the Tate brothers of posting defamatory content across social media which has damaged their image.

Per The Advertiser, Andrew Tate is seeking over $50,000 in damages. Following the news of the lawsuit, Pope responded by sharing a statement reaffirming his belief he has done nothing wrong. He said:

"I’m not going to be silenced and intimidated, because I’m confident I have done nothing wrong."

Ad

YouTuber MilkBarTV has also been named in the lawsuit by the Tate brothers, with them taking to X to share a screenshot of the alleged lawsuit.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.