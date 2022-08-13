"Kickin Halfsies, takin Chancies" - Fans react to Conor McGregor admitting that he can't kick at full ability yet 

Conor McGregor seems to have shifted his focus to training now as he gears up for a potential return to the octagon down the line. The Irishman recently took part in a taekwondo training session and took his children along as well. McGregor shared a series of pictures from the session on Instagram where he can be seen practicing kicks.

McGregor's children can also be seen being taught the early basics of taekwondo in some pictures. In a lengthy caption to the post, the former two-division champion spoke about the benefits of learning taekwondo, his current physical condition, his next fight inside the octagon and more.

McGregor revealed that while he can practice kicking right now, he can't kick at full ability just yet. He wrote:

"If you can’t hold your leg out straight at high kick level and maintain your balance and control here, you can’t kick to the absolute level that you can kick at. I cannot yet kick to the absolute level I can kick it. But I’m aware of where I need to go. Awareness is half the battle won in combat."

Fans had varying reactions to McGregor's post. One user with the handle tdreams16 commented:

The Chap Champ at Camp Camp. Kickin Halfsies, takin Chancies"

Some fans mocked the Irishman, claiming that his daughter can kick better than him right now. Others appreciated the hard work McGregor seems to be putting in and are looking forward to his next fight.

Check out some of the fan reactions to McGregor's post below:

Fans react to McGregor's taekwondo training pictures on Instagram

Conor McGregor issues chilling warning to upcoming opponent

Conor McGregor seemed eager to return to the octagon and put up a statement-making performance. In the caption of the aforementioned post, the Irishman claimed that despite not reaching the peak of his kicking ability yet, he's still ahead of most fighters competing in the UFC right now.

McGregor also issued a warning to his upcoming opponents, claiming they'd get "kicked around that cage." Michael Chandler is widely regarded as a potential opponent for McGregor's return and it seems like the Irishman has jibed at the former Bellator lightweight champion in his post as well.

Conor McGregor seemed to claim that he wasn't impressed with Chandler's front-kick KO win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274. He wrote:

"The first person I’m back fighting here is getting kicked around that cage. You are all garbage. You may have a little yup the yard kick in your arsenal but it’s not at the speed, the power, the length and the control that it could be!"

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Allan Mathew