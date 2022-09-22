"He was begging for it for months" - Fans react to Conor McGregor saying he's not interested in Floyd Mayweather rematch

Conor McGregor is seemingly uninterested in a rematch with Floyd Mayweather. The two met for the first time in 2017 when 'Money' dispatched the former UFC double champ via a tenth-round TKO.

Mayweather now seems to be plotting a rematch. However, it has failed to interest the Irishman. Posting a picture from their first clash, 'The Notorious' wrote on Instagram:

"#notinterested"

MMA fans on Twitter have erupted with mixed reactions to the news of McGregor denying a rematch against Mayweather. A user with the handle @Jaymma12 noted that the Irishman had previously expressed interest in the bout and is now angry with Mayweather for comparing him to YouTube boxers.

"He was begging for it for months now salty because floyd put him on the same level as a youtube boxer."

Other fans also consider it to be a smart move on McGregor's part. According to some, McGregor vs. Mayweather 2 just does not make sense at this point. @bigbadhodor wrote:

"That’s lucky as I think the fans would also pass on this fight.. who on earth wants to see this. Completely meaningless at this point even if Connor won"

Some fans are just happy to see McGregor pass on a boxing matchup as they are eager for his return to the UFC.

Floyd Mayweather likens Conor McGregor to "guys that don't really hit hard"

Floyd Mayweather was quite dominant in securing a tenth-round TKO win over Conor McGregor in their first encounter. The legendary boxer, who has a 50-0 record, has not competed professionally since and has only engaged in exhibition bouts.

Mayweather would like to keep it that way even though he is plotting a rematch against McGregor for 2023. While 'Money' is open to the idea of a professional fight, he would really prefer an exhibition.

Moreover, Mayweather doesn't think of McGregor as much of a hard hitter. While naming potential future opponents, the unbeaten boxer likened McGregor to YouTubers and other UFC "guys that don't really hit hard." The 45-year-old recently told Charlotte Daly of Daily Mail:

"So, guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don't really hit hard such as YouTubers or UFC guys, I don't really mind colliding with those kinds of individuals but nothing where I am going to put myself in a position where I am going to harm myself or hurt myself."

