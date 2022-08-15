"I know DC holding back tears" - Fans react to Daniel Cormier looking visibly upset on-air as Dominick Cruz got slept by Marlon Vera 

Daniel Cormier was visibly upset following Dominick Cruz's recent knockout loss to Marlon Vera.

Vera and Cruz squared off in the UFC San Diego headliner on August 13. The fight turned out to be a back-and-forth encounter for as long as it lasted.

In the fourth round, a perfectly timed head kick by Marlon Vera was enough to put Dominick Cruz away. Cormier, who called the fight alongside Michael Bisping, was caught on camera looking distraught in the immediate aftermath of the knockout.

Patrick St-Pierre @patrickallsyms DC looked so sad when his buddy Dom got KO’d DC looked so sad when his buddy Dom got KO’d 😭 https://t.co/YJeMV2GPyd

Fans pointed it out on social media and most seemed to agree that it must have been a difficult experience for the Louisianan to see his friend and fellow color commentator suffer a devastating defeat.

One individual suggested that 'DC' was holding back tears:

"I know DC holding back tears you could see it in his eyes," wrote @HYoungboy20 on Twitter.

Another individual noted that Cormier shouldn't be blamed for not being able to hold back his emotions after watching his friend get knocked out inside the octagon.

"Can you blame em’ I understand his job is about being neutral but at the end of the day that's his friend and someone he obviously cares about," wrote @Brian2000B_ on Twitter.

Check out some of the comments on Cormier's reaction to Cruz getting KO'd below:

Brian @Brian2000B_ @patrickallsyms Can you blame em’ I understand his job is about being neutral but at the end of the day thats his friend and someone he obviously cares about @patrickallsyms Can you blame em’ I understand his job is about being neutral but at the end of the day thats his friend and someone he obviously cares about

Christiano @Christiano_MMA @patrickallsyms must be so wierd when you go from watching a sport you know and love to see your friend hurt. multilayered energy. @patrickallsyms must be so wierd when you go from watching a sport you know and love to see your friend hurt. multilayered energy.

👾🤛🏽Wanheda @ratedeforevery @patrickallsyms Tough job . I remember when Stipe knocked out DC you can hear Cruz on the broadcast saying “oh nooo” @patrickallsyms Tough job . I remember when Stipe knocked out DC you can hear Cruz on the broadcast saying “oh nooo”

Ray @RaySantoyo_ @patrickallsyms I still remember when DC got knocked out by Stipe, Dominic Cruz says “Oh no!” As dc goes out and I think that’s the coolest shit cuz his commentating was unbiased the whole fight but was he was sad to see his boy get Ko. Also Rd3 adjustment that left hook to the body by Stipe🤌🏽 @patrickallsyms I still remember when DC got knocked out by Stipe, Dominic Cruz says “Oh no!” As dc goes out and I think that’s the coolest shit cuz his commentating was unbiased the whole fight but was he was sad to see his boy get Ko. Also Rd3 adjustment that left hook to the body by Stipe🤌🏽💰

Matt @MattRyanMMA @patrickallsyms Huge chito fan but man... seeing dom get dropped like that sucks @patrickallsyms Huge chito fan but man... seeing dom get dropped like that sucks

Michael Bisping responds to fan criticizing him for reaction to Dominick Cruz's knockout loss

Fans also took note of Michael Bisping's reaction to Dominick Cruz getting knocked out.

Some of them jibed at the former middleweight champion looking very excited during the finish. One individual claimed that Bisping was "jumping like a madman," insinuating that the Englishman's reaction to his colleague getting stopped wasn't in good taste.

"You could see how heartbroken DC was when Cruz got KOd, despite all their past issues. Bisping was jumping like a madman. Shows the character of them after seeing their friend and colleague KOd," wrote @jaketrek 22 on Twitter.

jakejava @jaketrek22 @SpinninBackfist You could see how heartbroken DC was when Cruz got KOd, despite all their past issues. Bisping was jumping like a madman. Shows the character of them after seeing their friend and colleague KOd @SpinninBackfist You could see how heartbroken DC was when Cruz got KOd, despite all their past issues. Bisping was jumping like a madman. Shows the character of them after seeing their friend and colleague KOd

Bisping has since responded to the tweet, claiming that he wasn't favoring anyone in the fight and that his reaction came from being shocked at the manner of the finish.

He further added that whenever he watches fights, his "passion for the sport" always leaves him immersed in what's happening inside the cage and that's what caused him to react the way he did.

"It had nothing to do with it being Cruz or Chito. I’m often out of my seat for massive shock ko’s like that. Did I know the people from the contender last Tuesday when I was out my seat half the night? I really get involved. Called passion for the sport mate."

michael @bisping jakejava @jaketrek22 @SpinninBackfist You could see how heartbroken DC was when Cruz got KOd, despite all their past issues. Bisping was jumping like a madman. Shows the character of them after seeing their friend and colleague KOd @SpinninBackfist You could see how heartbroken DC was when Cruz got KOd, despite all their past issues. Bisping was jumping like a madman. Shows the character of them after seeing their friend and colleague KOd It had nothing to do with it being Cruz or Chito. I’m often out of my seat for massive shock ko’s like that. Did I know the people from the contender last Tuesday when I was out my seat half the night? I really get involved. Called passion for the sport mate. twitter.com/jaketrek22/sta… It had nothing to do with it being Cruz or Chito. I’m often out of my seat for massive shock ko’s like that. Did I know the people from the contender last Tuesday when I was out my seat half the night? I really get involved. Called passion for the sport mate. twitter.com/jaketrek22/sta…

