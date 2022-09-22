"Incoming Conor McRoid rage tweets" - Fans react after Floyd Mayweather allegedly likens Conor McGregor's power to that of YouTubers

Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather 2 is one of the latest productions of the rumor mill, with a return to MMA looking as unlikely as ever for 'The Notorious.'

Mayweather recently came out with comments about the types of opponents he is looking to fight now that his competitive career is behind him. 'Money' said that he is only looking to fight people who are not powerful punchers and included McGregor's name in that category alongside a few YouTube boxers.

Mayweather was quoted by Michael Benson in a tweet:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Floyd Mayweather: "I'm not into fights where I'm going to take any real punishment. So guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don't really hit hard such as YouTubers, I don't really mind colliding with those individuals, but nothing where I'm going to harm myself." [ @MailSport Floyd Mayweather: "I'm not into fights where I'm going to take any real punishment. So guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don't really hit hard such as YouTubers, I don't really mind colliding with those individuals, but nothing where I'm going to harm myself." [@MailSport]

Many fans have reacted to Mayweather's comments, and with Conor McGregor's constant presence on social media, some fans are anticipating 'The Notorious' to retaliate. One fan commented:

"Incoming Conor McRoid rage tweets"

Conor McGregor did respond, via a post on Instagram, and it seems that the Irishman isn't too keen on another boxing match with 'Money'.

Conor McGregor lists the key dietary requirements for his newfound physique

Conor McGregor suffered a terrible leg injury in his last fight with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. The Irishman has been in rehabilitation ever since and is looking bigger than he has at any other point in his career.

Many fans and pundits have speculated that McGregor will now look to fight at 170 lbs as he has put on what appears to be too much muscle to make the lightweight limit.

A fan recently took to Twitter to ask 'The Notorious' for the secret to his increased size and he responded with:

"Proper Twelve and Forged Irish Stout. Served alongside my own organically grown, Irish beef, served on a hot stone. Tidl spray for pain."

See the tweet below:

Conor McGregor recently opened a pub in Ireland called The Black Forge Inn and created a brewery specializing in stout. Rumors have been circulating for a while that McGregor may be using PEDs as a way to increase his muscle mass and recover faster from his injury.

With the Irishman being pictured sailing the oceans on his one-of-a-kind Lamborghini superyacht, the narrative of him being on steroids carries more weight when you consider that USADA are unable to test McGregor due to his wavering location.

But, if you ask 'The Notorious' what the secret to his success is, he will attribute it to nothing more than good quality alcohol and beef.

