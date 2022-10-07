Fans react to Islam Makhachev taking down Olympic silver medalist Mahamedkhabib Kadzimahamedau while preparing for UFC 280 - "All this training just to get slept in 3 min"

Ahead of his clash against Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev has been working on his offensive wrestling, and fans have taken note of a clip that showed the lightweight scoring a takedown over an Olympic silver medalist.

Mahamedkhabib Kadzimahamedau entered the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and showcased his phenomenal wrestling, leading him to a 2nd place finish. The MMA starl has been seeking aid from the Belarusian Olympian, and his work seems to have paid off after footage emerged showing the pair's grappling exchange.

Abdimuncim @islammakhachev0 Islam makhachev wrestling with Olympic silver Middle east wrestler

Kadimogamedov beat frank chamizo and dake 11-0 in the Olympics Islam makhachev wrestling with Olympic silver Middle east wrestler Kadimogamedov beat frank chamizo and dake 11-0 in the Olympics https://t.co/nh14bmO020

As always, mixed martial arts fans have made their thoughts about the video known, with a handful of comments showering the Russian with disrespect before the biggest fight of his career.

Bleed_mma @yearof_rudra @islammakhachev0 All this training just to get slept in 3 min @islammakhachev0 All this training just to get slept in 3 min

Enes Öksüz @EnesOksuz53 @islammakhachev0 This was purely wrestling. If he clinches olives like this, he might get kneed in the body really bad over and over again lol @islammakhachev0 This was purely wrestling. If he clinches olives like this, he might get kneed in the body really bad over and over again lol

ADRC OKCALF @grapher2001 🏽Charles In 3 @islammakhachev0 He looks a considerable amount of pounds heavier🏽Charles In 3 @islammakhachev0 He looks a considerable amount of pounds heavier👎🏽Charles In 3

WHV @Willy__berto @islammakhachev0 All to take Charles to the ground and get subbed great game plan. @islammakhachev0 All to take Charles to the ground and get subbed great game plan.

Ian Pierre @IanPierreGS @islammakhachev0 And he still getting beat by the jiu jitsu guy @islammakhachev0 And he still getting beat by the jiu jitsu guy

kam @kamhall_ @islammakhachev0 All this just to get caught in a guillotine in the first round. @islammakhachev0 All this just to get caught in a guillotine in the first round.

Aside from the Charles Oliveira fans and those who came to troll the 155lber, there were many supporters who showed their gratitude and respect for the relentless Dagestani.

PicklePablo @PicklePablo91 @islammakhachev0 Man he is going to Maul Olivera isn't he, Islams ground game is so slick aswell. It will be interesting. @islammakhachev0 Man he is going to Maul Olivera isn't he, Islams ground game is so slick aswell. It will be interesting.

Moon Mission @CryptoMoonBoys2 @islammakhachev0 Olives is my boi but Islam is also my boi and I think Islam will smesh @islammakhachev0 Olives is my boi but Islam is also my boi and I think Islam will smesh

Many are considering Islam Makhachev's route to victory to be his grueling pressure and heavy top game. His ability to wear down opponents and ultimately snatch a submission or a TKO victory is sensational and something many other fighters struggle to do.

If he is to come out of this one victorious, the 31-year-old must watch out for Charles Oliveira in all aspects of the fight. While he is best known for his ability to submit those who stand across the cage from him, 'Do Bronx' has been given a lot of credit of late due to the strides he has made in his striking.

The two lightweights come into this one with a chip on their shoulders, with both sides having doubters despite arguably being the two greatest current mixed martial artists at 155lbs.

When does Islam Makhachev fight Charles Oliveira?

If all goes to plan, Makhachev and Oliveira will have the octagon doors closed behind them as they prepare to headline UFC 280 at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena on October 22.

The pair have a combined 21-fight win-streak and will compete in arguably the most anticipated matchup of the year. Both men believe they will walk away with their hands raised and be crowned the new UFC lightweight champion, but most remain undecided on who will advance as the king of the division.

Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira will be the second title fight of the night. Aljamain Sterling will be ready to defend his bantamweight strap against the former 135lb king T.J. Dillashaw.

