"This guy always seems so sketchy!" - Fans react as Joe Rogan shows support for Jeremy Corbell's "silver bullet" theory regarding aliens and UFOs

Joe Rogan was recently in conversation with American documentary filmmaker and ufologist Jeremy Corbell. The pair discussed the legitimacy of American conspiracy theorist Bob Lazar's claims about the existence of extraterrestrial life.

Lazar claimed that the United States government hired him to help reverse-engineer extraterrestrial technology at a site called 'S-4' located near Area 51, a highly classified facility owned by the United States Air Force that's located in Nevada.

He claimed to have seen an alien craft as well as classified US government documents that mentioned the presence of extraterrestrial life. Lazar, however, couldn't provide any proof to back up his claims. During an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Corbell seemed to agree with Lazar's claims.

Corbell told the UFC commentator that UFOs exist for real and claimed that despite having knowledge of extraterrestrial presence, the US government has decided to keep it a secret because it doesn't regard it as an immediate threat. He further added that if the government has indeed been reverse-engineering extraterrestrial technology, it could prove to be the solution that removes ambiguity surrounding the existence of aliens. He said:

"If it's not an immediate threat, they just push it under. But all of this goes away if we've been reverse-engineering these things. It's the silver bullet."

After Joe Rogan shared a clip from the episode on Instagram, where he seemed to agree with whatever Corbell said with regard to the presence of extraterrestrial life, fans reacted to it. Most fans didn't seem to agree with Corbell's explanation and some even jibed at the investigative filmmaker.

"This guy always seems so sketchy! Even if what he says is true there is something about him that's suspicious."

"Jeremy is the king of never answering a question without derailing 10 times."

Elon Musk reveals he was subjected to random drug tests after consuming marijuana on Joe Rogan's podcast

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed that his decision to smoke marijuana during an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast back in 2018 has cost his SpaceX employees dearly. Musk was seen smoking marijuana with Rogan during the podcast and was subsequently subjected to increased scrutiny by the federal government.

What's Trending @WhatsTrending Elon Musk smoked marijuana on the Joe Rogan podcast and it quickly became one of the biggest memes of the year. But is it really a big deal? Elon Musk smoked marijuana on the Joe Rogan podcast and it quickly became one of the biggest memes of the year. But is it really a big deal? https://t.co/GKvrzZ7saL

The federal government apparently conducted random drug tests on Musk and his SpaceX employees following the incident. US federal law prohibits the usage of marijuana. Although the podcast was recorded in California, where marijuana consumption is legal, SpaceX, owned by Musk, has a federal government contract.

This is why he was subjected to several drug tests after the episode aired. During a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Musk said:

"SpaceX has a federal government contract — and it's still illegal federally. So the SpaceX competitors were like 'Hey, why don't you do anything? Look at him brazenly smoking weed on Joe Rogan's podcast.' I didn't think I'd get that much backlash. The consequences for me and for SpaceX were not good."

Check out Musk on the Full Send Podcast below:

