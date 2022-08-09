"Watch the same people saying Britney Griner deserves her punishment absolutely simp over Elon having to pee in cups" - Twitter reacts to Elon Musk being drug tested for a year after smoking pot with Joe Rogan

During his recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Elon Musk claimed that after his first time on Joe Rogan's podcast in 2018, the billionaire was subjected to multiple drug tests for a year. This was a consequence of the billionaire smoking marijuana during the interview.

Musk's statement drew various reactions from the public on Twitter.

One user drew comparisons between the public's reaction to Musk's ordeal and basketball player Britney Griner, who was recently sentenced to nine years in prison after cannabis oil was found in her luggage at a Russian airport.

"Watch the same people saying Britney Griner deserves her punishment absolutely simp over Elon having to pee in cups."

wheateez @wheateez @BusInsiderSSA Watch the same people saying Britney Griner deserves her punishment absolutely simp over Elon having to pee in cups. @BusInsiderSSA Watch the same people saying Britney Griner deserves her punishment absolutely simp over Elon having to pee in cups.

Another user questioned the credibility of the SpaceX founder's statement, saying the 51-year-old has a tendency to blow things out of proportion.

"He’s probably lying again. He usually exaggerates to get attention. The biggest Twitter troll since trump was kicked out."

#Resist @JamieBonham5 @BusInsiderSSA He’s probably lying again. He usually exaggerates to get attention. The biggest Twitter troll since trump was kicked out. @BusInsiderSSA He’s probably lying again. He usually exaggerates to get attention. The biggest Twitter troll since trump was kicked out.

A few more Twitter reactions to the issue can be seen below:

Natalie @Natalie05901244 @BusInsiderSSA These comments bring a sigh of relief. I thought I was the only one completely disenchanted with Elon. He used to seem like a nice, albeit awkward human. He is a cautionary tale re: hubris. @BusInsiderSSA These comments bring a sigh of relief. I thought I was the only one completely disenchanted with Elon. He used to seem like a nice, albeit awkward human. He is a cautionary tale re: hubris.

Camelotshadow @camelotshadow @BusInsiderSSA That was an unfortunate consequence of a misjudgment but Elon lives life & he inspires to untold greatness so he lives on the edge & sometimes he needs a little tweaking but he is always least 2 moves in front of the rest. Elon is clean & least he knows his team is too. 🤗 @BusInsiderSSA That was an unfortunate consequence of a misjudgment but Elon lives life & he inspires to untold greatness so he lives on the edge & sometimes he needs a little tweaking but he is always least 2 moves in front of the rest. Elon is clean & least he knows his team is too. 🤗

TheScience @TheScie72830285 @BusInsiderSSA This is ludicrous. I get that NASA wasn't happy about it and I can understand that but this is pretty silly. I've got an idea maybe drug test the CEO's and employees of the legacy companies that are running 10's of BILLIONS of dollars over budget and YEARS behind schedule instead @BusInsiderSSA This is ludicrous. I get that NASA wasn't happy about it and I can understand that but this is pretty silly. I've got an idea maybe drug test the CEO's and employees of the legacy companies that are running 10's of BILLIONS of dollars over budget and YEARS behind schedule instead

Serf Spot @SerfSpot @BusInsiderSSA This is the entitlement of a gazillionaire complaining about a inconvenience. A lot of his projects were subsidized by the federal government. If he wants to use their money, resources and any of their facilities then he has to play be their rules. Stop bitching, Elon. @BusInsiderSSA This is the entitlement of a gazillionaire complaining about a inconvenience. A lot of his projects were subsidized by the federal government. If he wants to use their money, resources and any of their facilities then he has to play be their rules. Stop bitching, Elon.

scott oll @scottod20290147 @BusInsiderSSA If he wants to shoot things into space that could fail and kill people then he should shut up and P in the cup!!All this guy does is Whine, bitch, , carp, caterwaul, complain @BusInsiderSSA If he wants to shoot things into space that could fail and kill people then he should shut up and P in the cup!!All this guy does is Whine, bitch, , carp, caterwaul, complain

☢️SnarkyANTIFANun☢️ @WendyLeighS



Most jobs require drug testing. Which he'd know if he'd ever worked a day in his life. @BusInsiderSSA Ugh, he's such a spoiled brat. With the business ethics of Thomas Edison and the most punchable face on earth.Most jobs require drug testing. Which he'd know if he'd ever worked a day in his life. @BusInsiderSSA Ugh, he's such a spoiled brat. With the business ethics of Thomas Edison and the most punchable face on earth.Most jobs require drug testing. Which he'd know if he'd ever worked a day in his life.

Lee Harle, avg peson @llharle

Fed govmt contracting tip: don't smoke weed in a very public way. @BusInsiderSSA At the time, I wondered if Musk was untouchable. Guess not.Fed govmt contracting tip: don't smoke weed in a very public way. @BusInsiderSSA At the time, I wondered if Musk was untouchable. Guess not. Fed govmt contracting tip: don't smoke weed in a very public way.

What happened during Elon Musk's first appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience?

Musk made his first appearance on UFC commentator Joe Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, in 2018. At one point during the 150+ minute episode, the SpaceX founder smoked a marijuana joint with Rogan.

This landed Musk in hot soup as he faced a lot of backlash from the public.

In the Full Send Podcast's latest episode, the 51-year-old said that he, along with his entire SpaceX team, had to take several random drug tests for a year as a result of his actions:

"I did get a lot of backlash, because it's [marijuana] like still federally illegal. So, it's pretty nutty actually. I had to have like random drug tests and stuff after that, to prove that I'm not like a drug addict... They drug tested me for everything, and randomly. It wasn't like 'pick a day.' I had like a whole year of random drug tests... The consequences for me and SpaceX were actually not good. Because it is federally illegal and SpaceX has federal contracts. Unfortunately, it wasn't just me but the whole company."

You can watch a clip of Musk talking about the backlash after his appearance on Rogan's podcast below:

