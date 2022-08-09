"Watch the same people saying Britney Griner deserves her punishment absolutely simp over Elon having to pee in cups" - Twitter reacts to Elon Musk being drug tested for a year after smoking pot with Joe Rogan

During his recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Elon Musk claimed that after his first time on Joe Rogan's podcast in 2018, the billionaire was subjected to multiple drug tests for a year. This was a consequence of the billionaire smoking marijuana during the interview.
Musk's statement drew various reactions from the public on Twitter.
One user drew comparisons between the public's reaction to Musk's ordeal and basketball player Britney Griner, who was recently sentenced to nine years in prison after cannabis oil was found in her luggage at a Russian airport.
"Watch the same people saying Britney Griner deserves her punishment absolutely simp over Elon having to pee in cups."
Another user questioned the credibility of the SpaceX founder's statement, saying the 51-year-old has a tendency to blow things out of proportion.
"He’s probably lying again. He usually exaggerates to get attention. The biggest Twitter troll since trump was kicked out."
A few more Twitter reactions to the issue can be seen below:
What happened during Elon Musk's first appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience?
Musk made his first appearance on UFC commentator Joe Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, in 2018. At one point during the 150+ minute episode, the SpaceX founder smoked a marijuana joint with Rogan.
This landed Musk in hot soup as he faced a lot of backlash from the public.
In the Full Send Podcast's latest episode, the 51-year-old said that he, along with his entire SpaceX team, had to take several random drug tests for a year as a result of his actions:
"I did get a lot of backlash, because it's [marijuana] like still federally illegal. So, it's pretty nutty actually. I had to have like random drug tests and stuff after that, to prove that I'm not like a drug addict... They drug tested me for everything, and randomly. It wasn't like 'pick a day.' I had like a whole year of random drug tests... The consequences for me and SpaceX were actually not good. Because it is federally illegal and SpaceX has federal contracts. Unfortunately, it wasn't just me but the whole company."
You can watch a clip of Musk talking about the backlash after his appearance on Rogan's podcast below: