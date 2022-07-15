"Keith Peterson trying to dress him made it so much worse" - Fans react to throwback video of Lando Vannata's shorts being pulled down during submission loss to Charles Jourdain

When Lando Vannata took on Charles Jourdain back at UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade earlier this year, 'Groovy' was on the receiving end of an embarrassing submission loss. The defeat wasn't a shameful performance or a poor stoppage. Instead, Vannata was left pulling his pants up after they had fallen down during the submission.

The octagon wardrobe malfunction attracted a lot of attention from MMA fans on Twitter. One fan who shared the video labeled the defeat as "one of the most embarrassing submission losses" in MMA.

Watch the submission loss here:

Ocelot MMA @Ocelot_MMA One of the most embarrassing submission losses One of the most embarrassing submission losses https://t.co/RKEmHZTI2o

Another supporter was quick to point out Keith Peterson's post-fight intervention, with the referee attempting to help pull Vannata's pants up after the fight:

Read more social media comments from fans below:

Offended Rabbit @OffendedRabbit @Ocelot_MMA I just don’t get why keith peterson went to help put the shorts back on tho….. @Ocelot_MMA I just don’t get why keith peterson went to help put the shorts back on tho…..

Vinny 🦦 @VinnyDaaDon @Ocelot_MMA nah this take the cake bro what beats this @Ocelot_MMA nah this take the cake bro what beats this

The loss was the first time Lando Vannata had been submitted in the UFC since fighting Tony Ferguson on his debut in the organization back in 2016. It's unfortunate that what would have been a perfectly respectable loss will now be immortalized for all the wrong reasons.

However, all is not lost for 'Groovy', as the 30-year-old now has a chance to redeem himself against Andre Fili at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song in September. At the very least, he will be hoping his pants stay on.

What is Lando Vannata's UFC record?

After suffering an embarrassing submission loss against Charles Jourdain, Lando Vannata now has a UFC record of four wins, six losses and two draws in his 12 bouts within the organization.

However, the 30-year-old's record is pretty deceiving considering the level of opponents he has faced since joining the UFC in 2016. As mentioned, Vannata lost to Tony Ferguson in his debut and has also suffered defeats against respectable foes like Bobby Green, Marc Diakiese and David Teymur.

Watch Vannata in action here:

Vannata has UFC wins over John Makdessi, Marcos Mariano, Yancy Medeiros and Mike Grundy. The 30-year-old has never been able to win back-to-back fights in the organization.

However, 'Groovy' has a good chance of picking up a win in his next outing against Andre Fili in September. Fili hasn't won in his last three UFC bouts, losing twice and one no-contest. The 32-year-old's most recent win poetically came against Charles Jourdain in 2020.

