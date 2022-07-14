"You need a horse of Troy to get in, you need something sneaky" - Charles Jourdain on how to defeat 'fortress' Alexander Volkanovski

UFC featherweight Charles Jourdain believes he knows the secret to topple undefeated 145lbs champ Alexander Volkanovski.

'The Great' stunned fans at UFC 276 when he dismantled Max Holloway in their trilogy bout. Arguably Volkanovski's best performance in the UFC to date, the 33-year-old took the head-to-head to 3-0 and defended his 145lb strap for the fourth consecutive time.

Since making his UFC debut in 2015, the Australian has been victorious in all 12 of his octagon appearances.

Despite Volkanovski showing almost no signs of weakness or holes in his game, Charles Jourdain is confident fighters need to be 'sneaky' to defeat 'The Great', as Brian Ortega was nearly in their bout.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw, the 26-year-old said:

"I see him [Alexander Volkanovski] as a fortress. Nobody can go in. He's like Troy, and you need the horse of Troy to get in, you need something sneaky. You can't outgrapple him, you cannot outstrike him, you cannot outspeed him. You need to find that little breach to get into him. The only guy who came close is Brian Ortega with the guillotine... But I doubt anyone in 145lb can beat Volk right now."

Volkanovski's dominance at 145lbs has meant the Australian is eyeing up a move to lightweight. Relatively untested and having cleared a division of killers with ease, the 33-year-old has expressed his desire to fight for the lightweight title.

Israel Adesanya gives his take on Alexander Volkanovski's UFC 276 performance

UFC 276 was the perfect night for the ANZ champions as Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski both successfully defended their titles.

Few fans could have predicted how one-sided Volkanovski's performance over Max Holloway would have been, however. The first two bouts, which 'Volk' won via unanimous decision and split-decision, had some contention but the same could not be said for the trilogy.

Recapping UFC 276 on his YouTube channel, the middleweight champion was in awe at the performance of the Australian. 'The Last Stylebender' said:

“Spectacular, magnificent, inspirational. That’s one thing I definitely took from his performance. It was just inspirational. He’s been talking about – even to me, personally – how much he’s learnt from watching me. But I’ve been learning a lot from watching him."

The 185lbs champ added:

"So, yeah, that was another lesson from ‘Volk'. Another, yeah, another title defense, another, you know, what do you call it? Another notch on his belt. He gave people what they want, and he delivered.”

Volkanovski's performances have now ranked him as the No.2 P4P fighter in the UFC behind Kamaru Usman. Many fans believe a win for the Australian at 155lbs would cement him as the baddest man on the planet, overtaking 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

