Fans react as Logan Paul takes a jibe at Jake Paul over Anthony Joshua callout: "AJ murders him"

Fans mocked Jake Paul as Logan Paul took a lighthearted jab at his brother for calling out two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Jake had been out of action since his victory over boxing legend Mike Tyson last November. ‘The Problem Child’ was on the hunt for his next opponent and called out Joshua on a recent podcast episode.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Logan jokingly asked the 28-year-old if he was on cocaine when he made the callout. Jake denied the accusation and explained that Joshua now relies solely on power rather than skill. He also revealed that they have verbally agreed to fight in 2026:

“No, I don't do that thing, [But he's still Anthony Joshua] Which is stiff, no rhythm, no skill, just power… Yeah [I'm serious], it is in 2026. We already talked.”

Check out Jake Paul and Logan Paul's discussion below:

IFN Boxing posted the clip on X, sparking reactions from several MMA enthusiasts who rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts. One fan predicted that Joshua would easily defeat Jake, writing:

“Washed Anthony Joshua knocks him out in 1.”

Another user questioned whether the video was scripted, commenting:

“Is this scripted?”

One X user added:

“AJ murders him and I kinda like Jake but I'd love to see him get flatlined just one time 😂 but he is a good guy let's have it right.”

Another fan commented:

“Make it happen so Jake can finally sleep.”

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @IfnBoxing on X]

Meanwhile, in his most recent boxing match, Joshua suffered a devastating knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September 2024.

Jake Paul fires back at Tommy Fury over Anthony Joshua fight comment

Tommy Fury wasted no time mocking Jake Paul after 'The Problem Child' called out Anthony Joshua for a potential fight. In his Instagram story, Fury ridiculed Paul, highlighting how he defeated him despite fighting with a broken hand. He also urged the YouTuber-turned-boxer to calm down.

Paul clapped back on X, emphasizing that he fights to level up the sport of boxing, while Fury is only in it for big paydays. He wrote:

“Tommy Fumbles Fury…the ship has sailed mate. I’m trying to build the sport. You are trying to make a payday and hit the pub. No judgement. We are just different.”

Check out Jake Paul's X post below:

