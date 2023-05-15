Fans react to MMA fight between two men with no arms

MMA fans have been reacting to a video that has gone viral once again online which features two fighters without arms facing each other in the cage.

The sanctioned bout sees the two men trading kicks with one another, as well as both men managing to knock the other down in a matter of seconds.

Watch the video here:

The conversation surrounding disabilties in MMA is becoming more and more prevelant, with examples such as Zion Clark hoping to make their mark in professional fighting. Clark, who was born without legs, recently made his MMA debut last year, winning the fight against an able-bodied opponent via unanimous decision.

Fans have had a mixed reaction to the video of the two fighters, with many opting to poke fun at the situation. One fan jokingly asked if the winner would have their arm raised.

"Does the winner get still get their arm raised?"

Another fan highlighted that their would likely be no threat of a submission attempts or either fighting tapping out:

"At least you know neither of them is going to tap out"

Instagram user @mister.nickels even joked that both men were arm-less due to trying to cut weight:

"The things fighters do to cut weight now a days."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Dana White reacts to MMA fighter's tragic death

Shalie Lipp was a highly rated MMA prospect whose dream was to make it into the the UFC and become a well-known figure in the world of martial arts.

Tragically, however, Lipp lost her life earlier this month when she was involved in a car crash. Lipp was the only person in her travelling party who passed away.

Upon the news of her death, the MMA community mourned. It was later revealed by Shalie Lipp's mother that she had kept a diary, in which there were multiple entries from Lipp that stated Dana White would soon known her name.

Speaking at the UFC Charlotte press conference this past weekend, the UFC president emotionally spoke about Lipp:

“That girl hurt me. Bad. It messed me up for a few days. Tragic things happen everyday. That one got me. Her mom found her journal. And was reading her journal and at the end of every entry, she said, ‘Dana White will know my name.'"

He added:

"So I posted about her and I’ve talked to her mom a couple of times. I’ll leave her mom alone, I think I’ve been annoying her mom since I found out. I did the best that I could do over the last several days to kind of… I’m not good with this kind of stuff.”

