Adult star Kendra Lust pens touching tribute to deceased MMA fighter Shalie Lipp - "Everyone knows your name" 

The tragic death of up-and-coming mixed martial artist Shalie Lipp has united the MMA community in mourning her.

Lipp passed away in a horrible car crash on May 7 while travelling on the I-94 bridge linking Fargo-Moorhead. She was the only passenger to meet a fatal end as all others accompanying her in the car survived because they were wearing their seatbelts.

Adult actor Kendra Lust joined the MMA community in paying tribute to the 21-year-old, highlighting the UFC's gesture at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida.

"Classy opening up the show today @ufc @danawhite in memory of Shalie Lipp... everyone knows your name RIP."

Check out her tweet below:

Kendra Lust's tweet.

The world's premier mixed martial arts organization was prompt in honoring Shalie Lipp's memory as her name was imprinted on the octagon cage's entrance. The amateur MMA fighter dreamt of making it to the UFC and was very focused on her career.

Check out the UFC's touching gesture on the UFC Charlotte broadcast:

Lipp passed away just two weeks before a flyweight title fight against Natalie Gage. It was scheduled as the main event at Ignite No Mercy 11 in Detroit Lakes on May 20.

MMA fighter death: Dana White emotionally addresses Shalie Lipp's tragic death

Kendra Lust's closing statement in her tweet was in honor of Shalie Lipp's conviction to be recognised by the UFC, and more specifically president Dana White.

Lipp's journal was found by her mom upon her passing and all her entries ended with a promise to be recognised by Dana White. The UFC's head honcho spoke in the post-fight press conference and got emotional about Lipp:

“That girl hurt me. Bad. It messed me up for a few days. Tragic things happen everyday. That one got me. Her mom found her journal. And was reading her journal and at the end of every entry, she said, ‘Dana White will know my name.’ Mick [Maynard] got a call and called me and said, ‘Hey, I just wanted to tell you the story.’"

White referenced Lipp's words in his Instagram post's caption and mentioned speaking to her mom multiple times.

"So I posted about her and I’ve talked to her mom a couple of times. I’ll leave her mom alone, I think I’ve been annoying her mom since I found out. I did the best that I could do over the last several days to kind of… I’m not good with this kind of stuff.”

Check out his full comments on YouTube:

Check out his Instagram post below:

Poll : 0 votes