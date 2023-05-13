UFC honors the late Shalie Lipp with a sticker of her name on the cage door at UFC Charlotte

At UFC Charlotte, the MMA community is mourning the loss of up-and-coming fighter Shalie Lipp, who tragically passed away in a car crash just two weeks before a major fight. In a touching tribute to Lipp, the premier sports organization honored her memory by placing a sticker with her name on the cage door at a recent Fight Night event.

Lipp, an amateur MMA fighter, was on the cusp of greatness, with a flyweight title fight against Natalie Gage scheduled as the main event at Ignite No Mercy 11 in Detroit Lakes on May 20. Sadly, her promising career was cut short by the tragic accident on the I-94 bridge linking Fargo-Moorhead.

The story of Shalie Lipp has touched the hearts of many, including the UFC president Dana White. Following her tragic passing, Lipp's mother found her journal, which contained a recurring phrase at the end of each entry: "Dana White will know my name." It was a testament to her unwavering dedication to pursuing her dream of competing at the top. News of Lipp's passing was brought to White's attention by former women's flyweight title contender, Lauren Murphy, and the UFC boss was understandably heartbroken. He took to Instagram to express his condolences and honor Lipp's memory.

Check out the social media post below:

UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs Almeida full card results

Main Card

Jailton Almeida def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:43 of Round 1

Johnny Walker defeats Anthony Smith by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Ian Machado Garry defeats Daniel Rodriguez by TKO (head kick and strikes) at 2:57 of Round 1

Carlos Ulberg defeats Ihor Potieria by TKO (strikes) at 2:09 of Round 1

Alex Morono defeats Tim Means by submission (guillotine choke) at 2:09 of Round 2

Preliminary Card

Matt Brown defeats Court McGee by KO (right hand) at 4:09 of Round 1

Karl Williams defeats Chase Shermann by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Douglas Silva defeats Cody Stamann by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Mandy Bohm defeats Ji-Yeon Kim by a technical split decision (28-27, 27-28, 28-27)

Bryan Battle defeats Gabe Green by KO (right hand) at 0:14 of Round 1

Tainara Lisboa defeats Jessica-Rose Clark by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:20 of Round 3

Poll : 0 votes