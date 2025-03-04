Fans react as NY Commission reveals why Gervonta Davis' controversial knee wasn't reviewed for knockdown in real-time: "I hope it gets overturned"

Combat sports fans worldwide have reacted to the New York State Athletic Commission's justification for not investigating Gervonta Davis' kneeling against Lamont Roach Jr. Many rallied for Roach's victory, while some extended their support for Davis.

Davis put his WBA lightweight title on the line against Roach Jr. this past weekend at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The match ended controversially as the judges declared it a majority draw. The most noteworthy moment came in the ninth round, when 'Tank' took a knee after allegedly receiving a punch from Roach Jr.

During the post-fight press conference, Davis claimed that a hair product blocked his vision, forcing him to take a knee voluntarily, to get his face wiped. This led to widespread criticism, with many bashing the referee in charge, Steve Willis, for not scoring it a knockdown which would have undoubtedly influenced the outcome of the fight.

Boxing Kingdom recently disclosed on X that technical difficulties prevented the NYSAC from reviewing the "no knockdown" ruling. However, the commission is currently reviewing the fight and Roach Jr. is arguing that the outcome can be reversed. The caption said:

''The Drama Continues: The New York Commission is CURRENTLY reviewing the result for Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach. The Commission has stated that Technical difficulties prevented a real-time review of the ‘no knockdown’ call. Lamont Roach is also claiming the result could be overturned in his favour. This rematch is now huge.''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''I hope it gets overturned. And that Willis never refs another match.''

Another one stated:

''I don’t like Tank but even with the knee that round was still a draw because Tank destroyed him in that round''

Other fans wrote:

''If they review it they need to review roaches knee as well''

''ABDUL WAHID FIRST L INCOMING LFG!!!!!!!!!!!!!''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @BoxingKingdom14 on X]

NYSAC issues official statement regarding the Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. fight

The New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) is currently reviewing the Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. boxing contest which took place this past weekend.

The commission issued a statement to Boxing Scene, which read as follows:

''The New York State Athletic Commission is reviewing the matter involving Saturday’s match up between Lamont Roach and Gervonta Davis. During the round in question, following the commission’s request for the replay video, there was a technical issue preventing the commission from receiving it within the allotted time for review. Therefore, the referee’s in-ring decision was relied upon and the fight continued. The commission is dedicated to preserving the integrity of combative sports and is committed to working with all promotions and production teams''

