  Why did Gervonta Davis take a knee during Lamont Roach Jr. fight? Referee under fire over "rigged" accusations: "How is that not a knock down?"

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Mar 02, 2025 06:21 GMT
The knee incident between Gervonta Davis (far left/center right) and Lamont Roach Jr. (center left/far right) enrages fans online [Image Courtesy: @premierboxing via X/Twitter]

Gervonta Davis narrowly escaped defeat in a majority draw against Lamont Roach Jr. Unfortunately, the thrilling war has been overshadowed by a bizarre moment in round 9, during which Davis took a knee, but the referee elected against ruling it a knockdown, exasperating fans online.

But what exactly caused Davis to drop to a knee in the later rounds, especially against Roach, who isn't known for being a power-puncher? The reason is more stunning than fans may realize, and it is all the more curious that it occurred during 'Tank's' most challenging bout to date.

So, what exactly led to the most memorable moment of the Davis vs. Roach fight?

Why did Gervonta Davis take a knee during Lamont Roach Jr. fight?

In round 9 of his WBA lightweight title defense against Lamont Roach Jr., an opponent he was expected to annihilate, Gervonta Davis took a knee. However, it wasn't ruled a knockdown by the referee, despite it happening right after Roach landed a shot of his own.

As revealed by the commentators, something had entered Davis' eye, interfering with his vision and causing him general discomfort. To remove whatever had entered his eye, he took a knee. However, his decision was not without controversy, with the referee warning him against such tactics.

After all, it looked like a knockdown. Moreover, his corner was none too pleased between rounds 9 and 10, imploring him not to take such a risky decision in a close fight.

Boxing fans were displeased with the referee's decision on Gervonta Davis

With the referee deciding against ruling the incident a knockdown in a fight where it would have won Roach the championship, fans on X/Twitter wasted no time in aiming criticism at the bout official. One fan outright accused the referee of being corrupt.

"This is rigged, Lamont Roach will probably get robbed"
Others were left astonished, as the round would have undoubtedly won Roach a fight that ultimately ended with a majority draw.

"Crazy that cost Roach a 10-8 round"

Some were in utter disbelief over the entire incident.

"How is that NOT a knock down? Robbery on the cards?"

This sentiment was echoed by another tweet.

"Total bullsh*t that Roach didn't get credited with a knockdown there"
A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reaction to the Gervonta &#039;Tank&#039; Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. knee incident
While Davis was flirting with retirement prior to his bout with Roach, the lightweight knockout artist may now want to rectify the one fight that has blemished his previously perfect record.

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
हिन्दी