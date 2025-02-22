Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. prediction: Picking the winner for the WBA world lightweight title fight

The Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. prediction is here to provide fans with strategic and tactical insight of the upcoming lightweight championship fight. The matchup takes place next Saturday on March 1, but won't be the only title fight on the card.

While 'Tank' will look to reassert his supremacy at lightweight, Jose Valenzuela will be determined to continue his rule as the WBA titleholder at super lightweight. His challenger will be Gary Antuanne Russell. Meanwhile, more championship action sees Alberto Puello defend his WBC super lightweight belt against Sandor Martin.

With various championship bouts scheduled, who is expected to emerge victorious come fight night?

#1. WBA lightweight title: Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr.

The Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. bout will be contested for 'Tank's' WBA lightweight title, and it is expected to be nothing less than a shutout in the champion's favor. Roach is 25-1-1 and currently holds the WBA super featherweight belt. Unfortunately, he will be in for a rude awakening.

Roach, while a good boxer, is little more than a prospect who poses no real threat to Davis' reign. He lacks punching power and will be undersized against a far more physical foe who has stopped 28 of the 30 opponents he's beaten on his undefeated run.

He's a seismic power-puncher who has drawn comparisons to heavyweight legend Mike Tyson. And like 'Iron Mike,' he has frightening offensive skills to make use of his power. Moreover, 'Tank' has long been accused of avoiding difficult matchups in favor of fights he's almost certain to win.

This may indeed be the case with Roach, who is not the caliber of opponent boxing fans want to see 'Tank' face. He is no Devin Haney or Shakur Stevenson, and will be too gunshy to make much of anything happen against Davis before his inevitable loss.

The Prediction: Gervonta Davis via TKO

#2. The rest of the Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. predictions

Winners in bold.

WBA super lightweight title: Jose Valenzuela vs. Gary Antuanne Russell

WBC suuper lightweight title: Alberto Puello vs. Sandor Martin

Interim WBA super welterweight title: Yoenis Tellez vs. Julian Williams

Middleweight: Jarret Hurd vs. Johan Gonzalez

Super featherweight: Jonathan Lopez vs. Alex Dilmaghani

Welterweight: Dwyke Flemmings Jr. vs. Andre Sherard

Lightweight: Deric Davis vs. Kerim Morkoç

Super middleweight: Nasheed H. Smith vs. Tariq Green

Super welterweight: Travon Marshall vs. Florent Dervis

